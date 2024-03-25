NASCAR disqualifies Justin Haley’s car after COTA race

NASCAR disqualified Justin Haley’s car after it failed post-race inspection Sunday at Circuit of the Americas.

Haley finished 17th for Rick Ware Racing but the car was disqualified for not meeting minimum post-race weights.

Rick Ware Racing stated Sunday night: “The car was just too light in post-race inspection.”

The penalty drops Haley from 26th to 31st in the season standings. He went from having 92 points to 73.

There were no other issues in post-race inspection. NASCAR announced that it would take the No. 1 car of Ross Chastain back to the R&D Center for the standard inspection there.