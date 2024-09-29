Results, driver points after NASCAR Cup playoff race at Kansas Speedway

KANSAS CITY, Kans. — Ross Chastain earned his first win of the season and fifth of his Cup career Sunday at Kansas Speedway.

Runner-up William Byron moved to atop the playoff standings. Byron also won a stage and collected a race-high 17 stage points.

Martin Truex Jr., searching for his first win of the season, placed third. Ryan Blaney finished fourth. Ty Gibbs completed the top five.

Chase Elliott finished ninth and Joey Logano placed 14th. They hold the final transfer spots with two races left in this round.

Those below the cutline are Tyler Reddick (-4 points), Daniel Suarez (-10), Chase Briscoe (-25) and Austin Cindric (-29).

Races at Talladega (Oct. 6) and the Charlotte Roval (Oct. 13) remain in this round.

Unofficial points

1. William Byron ... 3074

2. Christopher Bell ... 3068

Ryan Blaney ... 3068

4. Kyle Larson ... 3058

5. Denny Hamlin ... 3051

6. Alex Bowman ... 3048

7. Joey Logano ... 3044

Chase Elliott ... 3044

9. Tyler Reddick ... 3040

10. Daniel Suarez ... 3030

11. Chase Briscoe ... 3019

12. Chase Briscoe ... 3015

