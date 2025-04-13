 Skip navigation
Japan beats Canada to qualify for Billie Jean King Cup Finals

  
TOKYO — Ena Shibahara and Shuko Aoyama defeated Kayla Cross and Rebecca Marino 6-3, 5-7 6-2 in the decisive doubles match to secure Japan a spot in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals on Sunday.

Canada had taken a 1-0 lead when Victoria Mboko defeated Shibahara 6-4, 6-7 (8), 7-5. Japan evened the tie with Moyuka Uchijima beating Marina Stakusic 6-3, 6-3 in the second singles.

“I’m really happy that I got the doubles done today,” Shibahara said.

The BJK Cup Finals will be played in Shenzhen in September, when Japan will be making its second consecutive finals appearance and will try to match its best-ever performance. It reached the semifinals in 1996.