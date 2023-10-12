 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Connor Rogers’ Big Ten Top Ten: Harrison Jr. sill on top, Chop climbing
  • Connor Rogers
    ,
  • Connor Rogers
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 07 Maryland at Ohio State
How to watch Illinois vs. Maryland: Time, TV/live stream, key storylines for Week 7 matchup
Shriners Children's Open - Final Round
Shriners Children’s Open payout: Winner to take home over $1.5 million

Top Clips

nbc_berry_lovehaterbs_231012.jpg
Berry’s Week 6 RB Love/Hate: Mostert, Taylor lead
nbc_berry_playernews_231012.jpg
Expect Kelce, Williams to play in TNF contest
nbc_simms_dalvslac_231012.jpg
Week 6 preview: Cowboys vs. Chargers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Connor Rogers’ Big Ten Top Ten: Harrison Jr. sill on top, Chop climbing
  • Connor Rogers
    ,
  • Connor Rogers
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 07 Maryland at Ohio State
How to watch Illinois vs. Maryland: Time, TV/live stream, key storylines for Week 7 matchup
Shriners Children's Open - Final Round
Shriners Children’s Open payout: Winner to take home over $1.5 million

Top Clips

nbc_berry_lovehaterbs_231012.jpg
Berry’s Week 6 RB Love/Hate: Mostert, Taylor lead
nbc_berry_playernews_231012.jpg
Expect Kelce, Williams to play in TNF contest
nbc_simms_dalvslac_231012.jpg
Week 6 preview: Cowboys vs. Chargers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Riley Herbst returning to Stewart-Haas Racing in 2024

  
Published October 12, 2023 01:57 PM

Stewart-Haas Racing has announced that Riley Herbst will return to the No. 98 Ford for the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

Herbst, 24, will have Monster Energy as his primary partner once again as he runs his fourth full-time season with Stewart-Haas, his fifth in Xfinity overall.

Herbst has scored 67 top-10 finishes and 23 top fives in the Xfinity Series. He missed the playoffs this season but finished 11th and 10th in the championship standings in 2021 and 2022 while driving the No. 98. He also made the playoffs as a rookie in 2020 while driving for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Herbst made his Xfinity debut in 2018 for Joe Gibbs Racing. He finished sixth at Iowa Speedway in his lone start. Herbst made nine more starts for Joe Gibbs Racing in 2019 before joining the team full-time in 2020.

Herbst added four Cup starts to his schedule this season, all of which were at Daytona and Talladega. He scored two top-10 finishes while driving for Rick Ware Racing and Front Row Motorsports.