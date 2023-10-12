Riley Herbst returning to Stewart-Haas Racing in 2024

Stewart-Haas Racing has announced that Riley Herbst will return to the No. 98 Ford for the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

Herbst, 24, will have Monster Energy as his primary partner once again as he runs his fourth full-time season with Stewart-Haas, his fifth in Xfinity overall.

Herbst has scored 67 top-10 finishes and 23 top fives in the Xfinity Series. He missed the playoffs this season but finished 11th and 10th in the championship standings in 2021 and 2022 while driving the No. 98. He also made the playoffs as a rookie in 2020 while driving for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Herbst made his Xfinity debut in 2018 for Joe Gibbs Racing. He finished sixth at Iowa Speedway in his lone start. Herbst made nine more starts for Joe Gibbs Racing in 2019 before joining the team full-time in 2020.

Herbst added four Cup starts to his schedule this season, all of which were at Daytona and Talladega. He scored two top-10 finishes while driving for Rick Ware Racing and Front Row Motorsports.