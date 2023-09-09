The NASCAR Xfinity playoff field is set

The Xfinity Series playoff field is set after John Hunter Nemechek dominated at Kansas Speedway.

Nemechek locked up his series-high sixth win of the season on Saturday after sweeping the first two stages and leading 154 laps. This race marked the second-highest total number of laps led in his career. He led 198 laps at Martinsville in the spring before winning.

Nemechek held off Brandon Jones, who needed a win to get into the playoffs, and he ensured that the final spot in the 12-driver field would come down to Riley Herbst or Parker Kligerman.

The day was eventful for Herbst, who had multiple unscheduled pit stops for flat tires. He finished 23rd and two laps behind the leaders. Kligerman finished fourth. He was able to punch his ticket on points and put Big Machine Racing in the playoffs for the first time.

The playoff field will consist of Nemechek, Austin Hill, Justin Allgaier, Cole Custer, Sam Mayer, Chandler Smith, Josh Berry, Sheldon Creed, Sammy Smith, Jeb Burton, Daniel Hemric and Kligerman.