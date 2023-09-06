Legacy MC signs John Hunter Nemechek for 2024 Cup season

John Hunter Nemechek, who decided to leave the Cup Series after the 2020 season for more competitive rides in NASCAR, will return to Cup full-time in 2023. He will drive the team’s No. 42 car.

Nemechek and Legacy MC revealed the signing in a social media video Wednesday. The move comes with Legacy MC moving from Chevrolet to Toyota next year.

Nemechek, 26, was a Cup rookie in 2020 for Front Row Motorsports, scoring three top-10 finishes. He decided after that season to go to the Truck Series to be in a more competitive ride in hopes it could lead him back to a better Cup opportunity.

Nemechek won five Truck races in 2021 and finished third in points. He won twice last year and finished fifth in the points. Nemechek drove for Kyle Busch Motorsports and Toyota those seasons.

He moved to the Xfinity Series this season, driving Toyotas for Joe Gibbs Racing. Nemechek has won a series-high five races heading into the final race of the regular season Saturday (3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock).

