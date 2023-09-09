Saturday NASCAR Cup and Xfinity schedule at Kansas Speedway
Two of the national NASCAR series will be in action Saturday at Kansas Speedway.
Xfinity teams will practice, qualify and race at the 1.5-mile track as they close out the regular season. Cup Series teams will practice and qualify for Sunday’s playoff race.
With Saturday’s Xfinity race being the regular-season finale, no Cup drivers will be in the lineup. Three drivers from the lower series will pull double duty while competing in the Cup field.
Truck Series driver Carson Hocevar will continue to make starts for Legacy Motor Club. Xfinity driver Sheldon Creed will make his Cup debut with Live Fast Motorsports. Xfinity driver Cole Custer will make his sixth start this season for Rick Ware Racing.
Kansas Saturday Schedule
Weather
Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 85 degrees. High of 81 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.
Saturday, Sept. 9
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 8:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series
- 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. — Cup Series
Track activity
- 10:05 – 10:35 a.m. — Xfinity practice (USA Network, NBC Sports App)
- 10:35 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. — Xfinity qualifying (USA Network, NBC Sports App)
- 12 – 12:45 p.m. — Cup practice (USA Network, NBC Sports App)
- 12:45 – 2 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA Network, NBC Sports App)
- 3 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (200 laps, 300 miles; NBC, Peacock, NBC Sports App, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)