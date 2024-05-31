How to watch Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at World Wide Technology Raceway

Kyle Busch and Joey Logano both seek to end winless droughts at a track that they’ve visited Victory Lane recently.

Logano won the inaugural Cup race at World Wide Technology Raceway in 2022. Busch won last year’s event.

Logano enters this weekend winless in his last 45 points races. Busch is winless in his last 35 points races.

Details for Sunday’s race at World Wide Technology Raceway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given by former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright at 3:32 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:42 p.m.

PRE-RACE: Garage opens at 12:30 p.m. … Drivers meeting will be at 2:40 p.m. …Driver introductions will be at 2:55 p.m.

PRE-RACE CEREMONIES: The invocation will be given at 3:24 p.m. by Dave MacNeill, pastor, The Crossing Church in St. Louis. ... The national anthem will be performed at 3:25 p.m. by the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and Bebe Winans.

DISTANCE: The race is 240 laps (300 miles) on the 1.25-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 140.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is scheduled to begin at 10:15 a.m. Saturday

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 3:30 p.m. ... Pre-race coverage begins on FS1 at 2 p.m ... Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 80 degrees and a 6% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Kyle Busch started on the pole, won a stage and led 121 of 243 laps to win the race in overtime. Denny Hamlin placed second. Joey Logano finished third.

