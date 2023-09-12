 Skip navigation
Sam Mayer returning to JR Motorsports for 2024

  
Published September 12, 2023 09:33 AM

Sam Mayer will return to JR Motorsports in 2024 for a third full-time season with the team, the organization announced Tuesday.

The 20-year-old is in the Xfinity Series playoffs for a second year in a row. He is seeded fifth going into Friday’s playoff opener at Bristol Motor Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on USA Network).

Mayer scored his first two series wins this season, taking the checkered flag at Road America and Watkins Glen.

“We’ve seen so much potential in Sam and we’re proud of all he’s accomplished this year,” said JRM CEO Kelley Earnhardt Miller in a statement from the team. “The victory at Road America was huge for him and his family. Getting things solidified for next year will allow him to focus on the remainder of 2023 as he competes for the championship.”

Mayer started with JR Motorsports in 2018 with its Late Model program before moving to the Xfinity Series in 2021 with a part-time schedule.

“It’s been a great year for our No. 1 team,” Mayer said in a statement from the team. “Finally getting that first win was like a weight lifted and so energizing. I’m really grateful to continue my career with JR Motorsports and thankful to Dale (Earnhardt) Jr., Kelley and Mr. (Rick) Hendrick for making it happen. Now we can turn our attention to a championship run this year.”

The team stated crew chief and sponsorship details for Mayer and his No. 1 team will be announced at a later date.