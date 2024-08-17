 Skip navigation
Sam Mayer, Sheldon Creed join Haas Factory Team for 2025 Xfinity season

  
Published August 17, 2024 11:31 AM

BROOKLYN, Mich. — Sam Mayer and Sheldon Creed will drive for Haas Factory Team’s Xfinity Series operation next season, the team announced Saturday at Michigan International Speedway.

Both have multi-year agreements with the team. Creed will drive the No. 00 and Mayer will be in the No. 41.

“It’s a big day for Haas Factory Team,” said Joe Custer, president, Haas Factory Team. “For these two fellas to believe in our program enough, it says a lot. We plan on dominating next year. If we don’t, I’ll be responsible for that because we certainly have the drivers that can get it done.”

The move helps strengthen Ford’s driver pipeline. The 21-year-old Mayer has won six Xfinity races. He will leave his ride with JR Motorsports and Chevrolet after this season.

The 26-year-old Creed starts on the pole for today’s Xfinity Series race at Michigan International Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network). He seeks his first series win but has 10 career series runner-up finishes. He will leave Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota after this season.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250
How to watch Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity race at Michigan, start time, forecast
Six races remain in the series until the playoffs begin.

Creed and Mayer both say that they believe this is the right fit for them beyond this season.

“I think there is a lot that goes into a decision like this,” Creed said. “Obviously, angle is Cup. So what is Haas tied to? Where is it going? They have an alliance with RFK (Racing) moving forward. And I think for me, it was a multi-year contract going forward, where can I grow more in Xfinity, where can I win races? Haas Factory Team seemed to be a good place for me.”

Said Mayer: “It’s really important to continue development for me as a race car driver and Haas Factory is providing that for me on and off the racetrack. I think that they’re going to do a really good job of setting the table for me to go out and perform and dominate.”

Haas Factory Team also will field one Cup team next season. Cole Custer will drive for that team, moving up from the Xfinity Series.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250 - Practice
Haas Factory Team will add RFK Racing engineer to be Cole Custer’s crew chief in 2025
Aaron Kramer will be a first-time crew chief next season after serving as an engineer at RFK Racing since 2016.