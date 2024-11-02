 Skip navigation
Saturday schedule, broadcast info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity at Martinsville, November 2024

  
Published November 2, 2024 06:00 AM

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will set the Championship 4 field, and the NASCAR Cup Series will set the Round of 8 finale’s starting lineup Saturday at Martinsville Speedway.

Cup teams will practice and qualifying Saturday afternoon at the 0.526-mile oval, where Ryan Blaney is the defending winner. Blaney is one of six playoff drivers vying for two remaining spots in the Nov. 10 title race at Phoenix Raceway.

The Xfinity Series’ Round of 8 finale will be at 4 p.m. ET. Two spots are remaining in the Championship 4 field with winners A.J. Allmendinger (Las Vegas Motor Speedway) and Austin Hill (Homestead-Miami Speedway) having advanced to the title race Nov. 9.

Martinsville Speedway weather

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies with a high of 66 degrees and a 0% chance of rain at the start of Cup qualifying. Mostly cloudy skies with a high of 68 degrees and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Martinsville Speedway schedule

Saturday, November 2

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 11:30 a.m.-8:15 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 1-1:45 p.m. — Cup practice (NBC Sports App)
  • 2:05-3 p.m. — Cup qualifying (NBC Sports App)
  • 4 p.m. — Xfinity race (250 laps/131.5 miles; CW Network, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)