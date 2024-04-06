 Skip navigation
Saturday schedule for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity at Martinsville

  
Published April 6, 2024 07:00 AM

NASCAR Cup teams will practice and qualify Saturday at Martinsville Speedway ahead of the Xfinity Series race.

The Xfinity race is the seventh of the season. Chandler Smith and Austin Hill each has two victories this year. The other two Xfinity races this season have been won by John Hunter Nemechek and Kyle Larson.

Saturday, April 6

Weather

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 58 degrees. A high of 49 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Track activity

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 10:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 3 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 4:35 - 5:20 p.m. — Cup practice (FS2, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 5:20 - 6:30 p.m.— Cup qualifying (FS2, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (250 laps, 131.5 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)