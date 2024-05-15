NASCAR Cup drivers to watch in Sunday night’s All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway

NASCAR Cup teams take a break from point racing this weekend to focus on the All-Star Race and its $1 million prize.

The annual exhibition race returns to North Wilkesboro Speedway as teams prepare to take on the repaved racing surface.

Those without a guaranteed spot will attempt to race their way into the main event during the All-Star Open (May 19 at 5:30 p.m. ET). One driver will secure a spot through the fan vote. Seventeen other drivers who have guaranteed spots will prepare for the All-Star Race (May 19 at 8 p.m. ET).

Here is a look at the drivers to keep an eye on during Sunday’s races.

FRONTRUNNERS

Kyle Larson

Points position: 1st

Best finish this season: 1st (Las Vegas I, Kansas I)

2024 stats: Two wins, six top-five finishes and six top 10s. An average finish of 12.6 with 648 laps led.

Past at North Wilkesboro: Larson won the Truck Series race at North Wilkesboro. He then won the All-Star Race after leading 145 of the 200 laps. Larson has won three All-Star Races in the last five seasons.

Josh Berry

Points position: 21st

Best finish this season: 3rd (Darlington I)

2024 stats: One top-five finish and one top 10 with 31 laps led. An average finish of 20.5.

Past at North Wilkesboro: Berry won last season’s All-Star Open while driving the No. 48. He finished 15th in the All-Star Race.

Tyler Reddick

Points position: 6th

Best finish this season: 1st (Talladega I)

2024 stats: One win, four top-five finishes and seven top 10s. An average finish of 14.7 with 305 laps led.

Past at North Wilkesboro: Reddick finished third in last season’s All-Star Race.

Daniel Suarez

Points position: 18th

Best finish this season: 1st (Atlanta I)

2024 stats: One win, two top-five finishes, two top 10s and an average finish of 19.4.

Past at North Wilkesboro: Suarez won the pole for the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. He led 55 of the 200 laps and finished seventh.

QUESTIONS TO ANSWER

Kyle Busch

Points position: 13th

Best finish this season: 3rd (Atlanta I)

2024 stats: Two top-five finishes, five top 10s and an average finish of 16.0.

Past at North Wilkesboro: Busch started 14th last season at North Wilkesboro. He finished 22nd and two laps down. Busch has one career All-Star Race win (2017).

Alex Bowman

Points position: 9th

Best finish this season: 2nd (Daytona 500)

2024 stats: Four top-five finishes, eight top 10s and an average finish of 12.7.

Past at North Wilkesboro: Bowman missed last season’s All-Star Race with a back injury. He will make his first start at North Wilkesboro Speedway during the All-Star Open.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Points position: 26th

Best finish this season: 4th (Talladega I)

2024 stats: One top-five finish, two top 10s and an average finish of 23.0.

Past at North Wilkesboro: Stenhouse started 19th in last season’s All-Star Race. He finished 24th and four laps down.

Chris Buescher

Points position: 12th

Best finish this season: 2nd (Phoenix I, Kansas I)

2024 stats: Two top-five finishes, six top 10s and an average finish of 14.9.

Past at North Wilkesboro: Buescher qualified second for last season’s All-Star Race. He finished 16th and one lap down.