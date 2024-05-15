NASCAR Cup drivers to watch in Sunday night’s All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway
NASCAR Cup teams take a break from point racing this weekend to focus on the All-Star Race and its $1 million prize.
The annual exhibition race returns to North Wilkesboro Speedway as teams prepare to take on the repaved racing surface.
Those without a guaranteed spot will attempt to race their way into the main event during the All-Star Open (May 19 at 5:30 p.m. ET). One driver will secure a spot through the fan vote. Seventeen other drivers who have guaranteed spots will prepare for the All-Star Race (May 19 at 8 p.m. ET).
Here is a look at the drivers to keep an eye on during Sunday’s races.
FRONTRUNNERS
Kyle Larson
Points position: 1st
Best finish this season: 1st (Las Vegas I, Kansas I)
2024 stats: Two wins, six top-five finishes and six top 10s. An average finish of 12.6 with 648 laps led.
Past at North Wilkesboro: Larson won the Truck Series race at North Wilkesboro. He then won the All-Star Race after leading 145 of the 200 laps. Larson has won three All-Star Races in the last five seasons.
Josh Berry
Points position: 21st
Best finish this season: 3rd (Darlington I)
2024 stats: One top-five finish and one top 10 with 31 laps led. An average finish of 20.5.
Past at North Wilkesboro: Berry won last season’s All-Star Open while driving the No. 48. He finished 15th in the All-Star Race.
Tyler Reddick
Points position: 6th
Best finish this season: 1st (Talladega I)
2024 stats: One win, four top-five finishes and seven top 10s. An average finish of 14.7 with 305 laps led.
Past at North Wilkesboro: Reddick finished third in last season’s All-Star Race.
Daniel Suarez
Points position: 18th
Best finish this season: 1st (Atlanta I)
2024 stats: One win, two top-five finishes, two top 10s and an average finish of 19.4.
Past at North Wilkesboro: Suarez won the pole for the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. He led 55 of the 200 laps and finished seventh.
QUESTIONS TO ANSWER
Kyle Busch
Points position: 13th
Best finish this season: 3rd (Atlanta I)
2024 stats: Two top-five finishes, five top 10s and an average finish of 16.0.
Past at North Wilkesboro: Busch started 14th last season at North Wilkesboro. He finished 22nd and two laps down. Busch has one career All-Star Race win (2017).
Alex Bowman
Points position: 9th
Best finish this season: 2nd (Daytona 500)
2024 stats: Four top-five finishes, eight top 10s and an average finish of 12.7.
Past at North Wilkesboro: Bowman missed last season’s All-Star Race with a back injury. He will make his first start at North Wilkesboro Speedway during the All-Star Open.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Points position: 26th
Best finish this season: 4th (Talladega I)
2024 stats: One top-five finish, two top 10s and an average finish of 23.0.
Past at North Wilkesboro: Stenhouse started 19th in last season’s All-Star Race. He finished 24th and four laps down.
Chris Buescher
Points position: 12th
Best finish this season: 2nd (Phoenix I, Kansas I)
2024 stats: Two top-five finishes, six top 10s and an average finish of 14.9.
Past at North Wilkesboro: Buescher qualified second for last season’s All-Star Race. He finished 16th and one lap down.