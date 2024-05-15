 Skip navigation
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Previews
Rory McIlroy says PGA Tour ‘in a worse place’ with Saudis after Jimmy Dunne’s resignation
2024 PGA Championship - Preview Day Three
PGA’s Seth Waugh: 2025 Ryder Cup talks continue with Tiger Woods; no deadline set
Mystik Dan
Muth Scratched: Updated Preview of the 149th Preakness Stakes with Odds and Analysis

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mumainoogoal_240515.jpg
Mainoo nets Man United’s opener v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_chegoal1_240515.jpg
Palmer heads Chelsea in front of Brighton
nbc_roto_baseball_gleybertorres_240515.jpg
Is Torres poised for a production increase?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NASCAR Cup drivers to watch in Sunday night’s All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway

  
Published May 15, 2024 04:00 PM

NASCAR Cup teams take a break from point racing this weekend to focus on the All-Star Race and its $1 million prize.

The annual exhibition race returns to North Wilkesboro Speedway as teams prepare to take on the repaved racing surface.

Those without a guaranteed spot will attempt to race their way into the main event during the All-Star Open (May 19 at 5:30 p.m. ET). One driver will secure a spot through the fan vote. Seventeen other drivers who have guaranteed spots will prepare for the All-Star Race (May 19 at 8 p.m. ET).

LarsK.jpg
Kyle Larson will skip All-Star heat races at North Wilkesboro to focus on Indy 500 qualifying
He will remain Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Here is a look at the drivers to keep an eye on during Sunday’s races.

FRONTRUNNERS

Kyle Larson

Points position: 1st

Best finish this season: 1st (Las Vegas I, Kansas I)

2024 stats: Two wins, six top-five finishes and six top 10s. An average finish of 12.6 with 648 laps led.

Past at North Wilkesboro: Larson won the Truck Series race at North Wilkesboro. He then won the All-Star Race after leading 145 of the 200 laps. Larson has won three All-Star Races in the last five seasons.

Josh Berry

Points position: 21st

Best finish this season: 3rd (Darlington I)

2024 stats: One top-five finish and one top 10 with 31 laps led. An average finish of 20.5.

Past at North Wilkesboro: Berry won last season’s All-Star Open while driving the No. 48. He finished 15th in the All-Star Race.

Tyler Reddick

Points position: 6th

Best finish this season: 1st (Talladega I)

2024 stats: One win, four top-five finishes and seven top 10s. An average finish of 14.7 with 305 laps led.

Past at North Wilkesboro: Reddick finished third in last season’s All-Star Race.

Daniel Suarez

Points position: 18th

Best finish this season: 1st (Atlanta I)

2024 stats: One win, two top-five finishes, two top 10s and an average finish of 19.4.

Past at North Wilkesboro: Suarez won the pole for the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. He led 55 of the 200 laps and finished seventh.

NASCAR: Cup Qualifying
Daniel Suarez apologizes to fans for recent struggles, saying ‘we’re just slow’
Atlanta winner Daniel Suarez has one top-15 finish in the last nine races.

QUESTIONS TO ANSWER

Kyle Busch

Points position: 13th

Best finish this season: 3rd (Atlanta I)

2024 stats: Two top-five finishes, five top 10s and an average finish of 16.0.

Past at North Wilkesboro: Busch started 14th last season at North Wilkesboro. He finished 22nd and two laps down. Busch has one career All-Star Race win (2017).

NASCAR: Cup Qualifying
Jimmie Johnson joins NBC Sports motorsports coverage for four races in 2024
Jimmie Johnson will be a part of NBC’s Indy 500 broadcast and select NASCAR Cup races this season.

Alex Bowman

Points position: 9th

Best finish this season: 2nd (Daytona 500)

2024 stats: Four top-five finishes, eight top 10s and an average finish of 12.7.

Past at North Wilkesboro: Bowman missed last season’s All-Star Race with a back injury. He will make his first start at North Wilkesboro Speedway during the All-Star Open.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Points position: 26th

Best finish this season: 4th (Talladega I)

2024 stats: One top-five finish, two top 10s and an average finish of 23.0.

Past at North Wilkesboro: Stenhouse started 19th in last season’s All-Star Race. He finished 24th and four laps down.

Chris Buescher

Points position: 12th

Best finish this season: 2nd (Phoenix I, Kansas I)

2024 stats: Two top-five finishes, six top 10s and an average finish of 14.9.

Past at North Wilkesboro: Buescher qualified second for last season’s All-Star Race. He finished 16th and one lap down.