NASCAR penalizes Sam Mayer’s team for Darlington infraction

  
Published May 14, 2024 05:33 PM

NASCAR has issued an L1-level penalty to the No. 1 team at JR Motorsports after last weekend’s race at Darlington.

According to the penalty report, the No. 1 Chevrolet was in violation of Sections 14.3.1.4 A of the NASCAR Rule Book. This pertains to Inspection Re-Certification.

The rule states: “Any and all chassis that have been repaired, modified, and/or changed, unless otherwise permitted in Section 14.3.1.6.2.6 Non-Major Repairs, or that have an expired inspection certification must be presented for inspection re-certification prior to being entered or used at an Event.”

NASCAR issued a 10-point penalty to Sam Mayer and a 10-point penalty to the team. Additionally, NASCAR suspended crew chief Mardy Lindley for the Xfinity race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 25. Mayer, who has a win this season, drops from 11th to 12th in the season standings.

NASCAR: Cup Qualifying
Jimmie Johnson joins NBC Sports motorsports coverage for four races in 2024
Jimmie Johnson will be a part of NBC’s Indy 500 broadcast and select NASCAR Cup races this season.

The No. 1 Chevrolet was one of four Xfinity cars that NASCAR took to the R&D Center for further inspection after the race.

There were no issues for the No. 00 Ford of Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 20 Toyota of Joe Gibbs Racing and No. 21 Chevrolet of Richard Childress Racing.

NASCAR also announced two penalties for Craftsman Truck Series teams. ThorSport Racing crew member Marcus Horton and Rev Racing crew member Jerick Newsome both received a one-race penalty for violating Sections 14.3.1.2 A & B & C &D: Crew Protective Clothing/Equipment.