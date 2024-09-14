Saturday schedule for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity at Watkins Glen International
Published September 14, 2024 05:00 AM
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — Cup and Xfinity drivers will test their skills against the 2.45-mile Watkins Glen International road course Saturday.
Cup teams will practice and qualify for Sunday’s race. NASCAR has allocated a total of 90 minutes for Cup practice to allow teams time to adjust to the new tire this weekend. The tire is expected to wear more rapidly. Lap teams are expected to increase by about three seconds over a 20-lap run.
Xfinity teams will practice and qualify before racing Saturday afternoon.
Saturday weather
Mostly sunny skies with a high of 79 degrees and a 1% chance of rain at the start of Cup practice. Mostly sunny skies with a high of 83 degrees and a 1% chance of rain for the start of the Xfinity race.
Saturday track schedule
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 8 a.m. — Xfinity Series
- 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. — Cup Series
Track activity
- 9:30 a.m. - 9:50 pm. — Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)
- 10 - 11 a.m. — Xfinity qualifying (NBC Sports App)
- 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. — Cup practice (NBC Sports App and USA Network, MRN)
- 1 - 2 p.m. — Cup qualifying (NBC Sports App and USA Network, MRN)
- 3 p.m. — Xfinity race (82 laps/200.9 miles; USA Network, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)