Saturday schedule for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity at Watkins Glen International

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — Cup and Xfinity drivers will test their skills against the 2.45-mile Watkins Glen International road course Saturday.

Cup teams will practice and qualify for Sunday’s race. NASCAR has allocated a total of 90 minutes for Cup practice to allow teams time to adjust to the new tire this weekend. The tire is expected to wear more rapidly. Lap teams are expected to increase by about three seconds over a 20-lap run.

Xfinity teams will practice and qualify before racing Saturday afternoon.

Saturday weather

Saturday track schedule

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

8 a.m. — Xfinity Series

9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity