Saturday schedule for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity at Watkins Glen International

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Arizona State v Washington
What college football games are on today: Week 3 Saturday NCAA top 25 schedule, TV channels, how to watch
Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees
Judge halts longest HR drought of career with go-ahead grand slam to lift Yankees over Red Sox 5-4
SMX 2024 Rd 1 zMax Dragway Chse Sexton in the garage.JPG
Another chance to get it right: Friday practice sessions in 2024 SuperMotocross playoffs
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_solheimsounds_240913.jpg
United States in driver’s seat at Solheim Cup
nbc_golf_procorechamprd2_240913.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Procore Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_busprob_240913.jpg
Shuttle bus mishap blemishes Solheim Cup Day 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Arizona State v Washington
What college football games are on today: Week 3 Saturday NCAA top 25 schedule, TV channels, how to watch
Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees
Judge halts longest HR drought of career with go-ahead grand slam to lift Yankees over Red Sox 5-4
SMX 2024 Rd 1 zMax Dragway Chse Sexton in the garage.JPG
Another chance to get it right: Friday practice sessions in 2024 SuperMotocross playoffs
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_solheimsounds_240913.jpg
United States in driver’s seat at Solheim Cup
nbc_golf_procorechamprd2_240913.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Procore Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_busprob_240913.jpg
Shuttle bus mishap blemishes Solheim Cup Day 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Saturday schedule for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity at Watkins Glen International

  
Published September 14, 2024 05:00 AM

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — Cup and Xfinity drivers will test their skills against the 2.45-mile Watkins Glen International road course Saturday.

Cup teams will practice and qualify for Sunday’s race. NASCAR has allocated a total of 90 minutes for Cup practice to allow teams time to adjust to the new tire this weekend. The tire is expected to wear more rapidly. Lap teams are expected to increase by about three seconds over a 20-lap run.

Xfinity teams will practice and qualify before racing Saturday afternoon.

Saturday weather

Mostly sunny skies with a high of 79 degrees and a 1% chance of rain at the start of Cup practice. Mostly sunny skies with a high of 83 degrees and a 1% chance of rain for the start of the Xfinity race.

Saturday track schedule

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 8 a.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 9:30 a.m. - 9:50 pm. — Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)
  • 10 - 11 a.m. — Xfinity qualifying (NBC Sports App)
  • 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. — Cup practice (NBC Sports App and USA Network, MRN)
  • 1 - 2 p.m. — Cup qualifying (NBC Sports App and USA Network, MRN)
  • 3 p.m. — Xfinity race (82 laps/200.9 miles; USA Network, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)