Kurt Busch among nominees for NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2026

Kurt Busch, who won the Cup championship in the inaugural Chase in 2004, is among the 15 nominees for the 2026 NASCAR Hall of Fame Class.

Busch is among 10 Modern Era nominees announced Monday. Five Pioneer Era nominees — designed to honor those whose careers began more than 60 years ago — also were announced Monday.

NASCAR Hall of Fame voters will meet May 20 to select two Modern Era nominees and one from the Pioneer Era to be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2026. The Landmark Award, which honors those who have made significant contributions to NASCAR, also will be selected May 20.

Busch won 34 races and one title in Cup in a career that spanned from 2000-22. He won the 2010 Coca-Cola 600, 2017 Daytona 500 and scored six wins at Bristol, including the night race twice.

Busch also competed in both the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 in 2014. He remains the most recent driver to run in both races in the same day after Kyle Larson did not get into his car at Charlotte before rain stopped that race last year.

Another first-time nominee to the NASCAR Hall of Fame include two-time Xfinity champion Randy LaJoie.

The Modern Era Ballot and Landmark Award nominees were selected by the Nomination Committee, which consists of representatives from NASCAR and the NASCAR Hall of Fame, track owners from major facilities and historic short tracks. The Honors Committee, largely comprised of all NASCAR Hall of Famers, Landmark Award winners and Squier-Hall Award winners, selected the Pioneer Ballot.

Modern Era Ballot (2 to be selected)

Greg Biffle, 2000 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion and 2002 Xfinity Series champion

Neil Bonnett, won 18 times in the NASCAR Cup Series including consecutive Coca-Cola 600 victories

Tim Brewer, two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion crew chief

Jeff Burton, NBC Sports analyst won 21 times in the NASCAR Cup Series including the Southern 500 and two Coca-Cola 600s

Kurt Busch, 2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2017 Daytona 500 winner

Randy Dorton, built engines that won over nine championships across NASCAR’s national series

Harry Gant, winner of 18 NASCAR Cup Series races, including two Southern 500 victories

Harry Hyde, 1970 NASCAR Cup Series championship crew chief

Randy LaJoie, two-time Xfinity Series champion and 1985 North Series champion

Jack Sprague, three-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion

Pioneer Ballot (one to be selected)

Jake Elder, three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion crew chief, including the Daytona 500 and two Southern 500s who returns to the Pioneer ballot

Ray Hendrick, won over 700 times in NASCAR Modified and Late Model Sportsman

Banjo Matthews, built cars that won more than 250 NASCAR Cup Series races and three championships

Larry Phillips, first five-time NASCAR weekly series national champion

Bob Welborn, winner of nine NASCAR Cup Series races and three Convertible Division championships

Landmark Award (one to be selected)

Alvin Hawkins, NASCAR’s first flagman; established NASCAR racing at Bowman Gray Stadium with Bill France Sr.

Lesa France Kennedy, NASCAR Executive Vice Chair and one of the most influential women in sports

Dr. Joseph Mattioli, founder of Pocono Raceway

Les Richter, long-time NASCAR executive oversaw competition, helped grow the sport on the West Coast

Humpy Wheeler, former president and general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway, transformed the venue into a world-class facility and is a first-time nominee for this award

