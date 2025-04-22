Blue Jays at Astros Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 22

Its Tuesday, April 22 and the Blue Jays (12-11) are in Houston to take on the Astros (11-11).

Chris Bassitt is slated to take the mound for Toronto against Ronel Blanco for Houston.

The Astros clawed their way back to a .500 record with a 7-0 win last night in the series opener. Hunter Brown’s early season case for the Cy Young remains strong as he threw seven shutout innings allowing just two hits while striking out nine Jays. The bottom three hitters in Houston’s lineup went a combined 5-10 with three RBIs to pace the attack.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Blue Jays at Astros

Date: Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Time: 8:10PM EST

Site: Minute Maid Park

City: Houston, TX

Network/Streaming: SN1, SCHN

Odds for the Blue Jays at the Astros

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Blue Jays (-105), Astros (-114)

Spread: Astros 1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Blue Jays at Astros

Pitching matchup for April 22, 2025: Chris Bassitt vs. Ronel Blanco

Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (2-0, 0.77 ERA)

Last outing: 4/16 vs. Atlanta - 5IP, 0ER, 3H, 2BB, 10Ks Astros: Ronel Blanco (1-2, 6.48 ERA)

Last outing: 4/16 at St. Louis - 5IP, 3ER, 5H, 3BB, 1K

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Blue Jays at Astros

Isaac Paredes is 3-24 (.125) over his last 7 games

is 3-24 (.125) over his last 7 games Vlad Guerrero Jr. is 6-17 (.353) over his last 5 games

is 6-17 (.353) over his last 5 games The Under has cashed in the Astros’ last 3 games

The Blue Jays have covered in 4 of their last 5 road games and are profiting 1.12 units

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Blue Jays and the Astros

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Blue Jays and the Astros:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Houston Astros on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Toronto Blue Jays at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

