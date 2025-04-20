Sammy Smith declared Xfinity winner at Rockingham after Jesse Love is disqualified

Sammy Smith was declared the winner of the Xfinity race Saturday night at Rockingham Speedway after Jesse Love’s car failed post-race inspection.

Love took the checkered flag in the first Xfinity race at Rockingham since 2004 but his car was found to have a violation with the rear suspension. NASCAR stated that Love’s car violated rule 14.14.2.I-5.H (All mating surfaces between the truck trailing arm and the U-bolt saddle must be in complete contact with each other).

Love’s disqualification elevated Smith to the winner. It is Smith’s first win of the season and his third in his Xfinity career.

Parker Retzlaff is now credited with second place. That is his career-best finish in Xfinity. Harrison Burton finishes third, Brennan Poole is fourth and Taylor Gray completes the top five.

Love is credited with finishing 37th.

Also, Justin Bonsignore was disqualified for having more than two lug nuts not safe and secure at the end of the race. Bonsignore is credited with finishing 38th in the 38-car field.

