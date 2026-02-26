No. 13 Michigan State vs. No. 8 Purdue predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 26

West Lafayette is the site of college basketball’s biggest game of the night as the Purdue Boilermakers (22-5, 12-4) host the Spartans of Michigan State (22-5, 12-4). Currently tied for fourth in the Big Ten (second in the loss column), these schools realistically could finish as high as second in the regular season but only if they win tonight at Mackey Arena.

The Spartans have won their last two but are just 3-3 in their last six games. Minus seven players from last season’s team that won 30 games and the Big Ten Tournament, it is probably safe to say Tom Izzo has exceeded expectations with an overhauled roster. The players may be different, but the blueprint is the same as it has been for years under Izzo: tenacious, physical defense that extends beyond the three-point line and solid on the boards at both ends ranked 7th nationally with a +12.7 rebound advantage per game). The Spartans rank 20th in the country allowing just 66.1 points per game.

It has been rare this season when Purdue has not been able to score the basketball. The Boilermakers have won five of their last six and averaged 82 points per game in the process. Just as the Spartans’ gameplan for success has remained consistent over the last decade plus, the same can be said for Purdue. The Boilermakers are elite at distributing the ball and making the extra pass. Their 19.7 assists per game ranks third in the country and their assist to turnover ratio is the best in the nation (2.16). Matt Painter’s squad ranks just 149th in the country in 3-point attempts but 19th shooting 38% from beyond the arc.

KenPom has Purdue ranked seventh in the country while Sparty is ranked No. 11. The Net also ranks the Boilermakers at No. 7. Michigan State is No. 12 in the Net. Purdue has a record of 8-5 in Quad 1 games and 4-0 in Quad 2 contests. Michigan State is 6-5 in Quad 1 affairs and 2-0 in Quad 2 games.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: No. 13 Michigan State at No. 8 Purdue

Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026

Thursday, February 26, 2026 Time: 8PM EST

8PM EST Site: Mackey Arena

Mackey Arena City: West Lafayette, IN

West Lafayette, IN Network/Streaming: Peacock

Game Odds: No. 13 Michigan State at No. 8 Purdue

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Michigan State Spartans (+280), Purdue Boilermakers (-355)

Michigan State Spartans (+280), Purdue Boilermakers (-355) Spread: Purdue -7.5

Purdue -7.5 Total: 142.5 points

This game opened Purdue -5.5 with the Total set at 139.5.

Expected Starting Lineups: No. 13 Michigan State at No. 8 Purdue

Michigan State Spartans

G Jeremy Fears Jr.

F Jordan Scott

F Jaxon Kohler

F Coen Carr

C Carson Cooper

Purdue Boilermakers

G Braden Smith

G Fletcher Loyer

G C.J. Cox

F Trey Kaufman-Renn

C Oscar Cluff

Injury Report: Michigan State at Purdue

Michigan State Spartans

Divine Ugochukwu (foot) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(foot) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Kaleb Glenn (knee) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

Purdue Boilermakers

No Injuries to Report

Important stats, trends and insights: No. 13 Michigan State at No. 8 Purdue

Purdue is 12-3 at home this season

Michigan State is 4-3 on the road this season

Michigan State is 14-13 ATS overall this season / 3-4 ATS on the road

Purdue is 13-14 ATS overall this season / 5-10 ATS at home

The OVER has cashed in 11 of Michigan State’s 27 games this season (11-16)

The OVER has cashed in 12 of Purdue’s 27 games this season (12-15)

The OVER has cashed in the last 2 games between Michigan State and Purdue

Purdue has earned a Top 4 seed in 8 straight NCAA Tournaments (tied for the 4th-longest streak in NCAA Tournament history)

Jeremy Fears leads the nation in assists at 9.2 per game

leads the nation in assists at 9.2 per game Sunday’s game against the Buckeyes snapped a streak of 4 straight games with double-figure assists (he finished with 8)

Braden Smith ranks second in the Big Ten and the nation averaging 8.7 assists per game

ranks second in the Big Ten and the nation averaging 8.7 assists per game Smith is the only player in the history of Division 1 basketball with 1,700 points, 900 assists and 600 rebounds

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s game between Michigan State and Purdue:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on Michigan State +7.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on Michigan State +7.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 142.5.

