Johnson on how four years at SDSU helped him

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
How to watch FIS Alpine skiing World Cup during 2025-26 season; broadcast schedule
NCAA Basketball: Ohio State at Michigan State
No. 13 Michigan State vs. No. 8 Purdue predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 26
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays
Report: Veteran Max Scherzer, Toronto Blue Jays agree to one-year, $3 million deal

Top Clips

nbc_pft_cdownsintv_260226.jpg
OSU standout Downs knows what makes him ‘special’
nbc_bte_southeast_260226.jpg
Why Magic have lost value as division champion bet
nbc_nfl_zwheatlyintv_260226.jpg
Wheatley celebrating birthday at scouting combine

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
How to watch FIS Alpine skiing World Cup during 2025-26 season; broadcast schedule
NCAA Basketball: Ohio State at Michigan State
No. 13 Michigan State vs. No. 8 Purdue predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 26
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays
Report: Veteran Max Scherzer, Toronto Blue Jays agree to one-year, $3 million deal

Top Clips

nbc_pft_cdownsintv_260226.jpg
OSU standout Downs knows what makes him ‘special’
nbc_bte_southeast_260226.jpg
Why Magic have lost value as division champion bet
nbc_nfl_zwheatlyintv_260226.jpg
Wheatley celebrating birthday at scouting combine

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Johnson on how four years at SDSU helped him

February 26, 2026 11:13 AM
San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson discusses his career with the Aztecs, explaining why playing four seasons at the same school was huge for his development.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_cdownsintv_260226.jpg
09:21
OSU standout Downs knows what makes him ‘special’
nbc_nfl_zwheatlyintv_260226.jpg
05:52
Wheatley celebrating birthday at scouting combine
nbc_nfl_kabneyintv_260226.jpg
07:19
Abney II reveals how roller skating has helped him
nbc_nfl_gsmith_260226.jpg
06:37
Smith was the ‘chief energy officer’ of Arizona
nbc_pft_mcnielwarren_260226.jpg
10:11
McNeil-Warren has chip on shoulder entering draft
nbc_nfl_bcisse_260226.jpg
05:14
Cisse on mental preparation ahead of gameday
nbc_pft_jermodmccoy_260226.jpg
06:29
Tennessee’s McCoy talks relationship with Mahomes
nbc_nfl_dangeloponds_260226.jpg
06:48
Ponds details how he became Cignetti’s best player
nbc_pft_kscott_260226.jpg
06:48
Miami’s Scott prides himself on versatility
hood_int_fixed.jpg
06:45
Tennessee’s Hood shares game-week preparation
nbc_pft_mmuhammadintv_260226.jpg
08:15
Muhammad comes from a family of athletes
terrell_int_fixed.jpg
04:41
Clemson’s Terrell discusses learning from brother
mansoor_int_new.jpg
08:54
LSU’s Delane explains difference of playing in SEC
nbc_pft_maxxcrosby_260226.jpg
02:53
Source: LV wants two firsts and player for Crosby
nbc_pft_joshuaperry_260226.jpg
08:23
Breaking down top storylines of Scouting Combine
nbc_pft_paytonplaycalling_260226.jpg
08:12
Payton giving up playcalling duties to Webb
lamar_new.jpg
03:25
Why absence of an agent has hurt Lamar
nbc_pft_cardinalsconvo_260226.jpg
07:00
Analyzing relationship between Murray and ARI
nbc_pft_jesseminterlamar_260226.jpg
11:41
Simms: Ravens ‘need’ Lamar at offseason program
nbc_pft_decostalamar_260226.jpg
04:18
Lamar ‘knows how much he’s wanted’ by Ravens
nbc_pft_malikwillis_260226.jpg
06:27
Is Willis a good fit with Dolphins?
nbc_pft_hafleyontua_260226.jpg
11:43
Simms: Dolphins have to ‘cut the cord’ on Tua
nbc_pft_combinerecap_260226.jpg
08:54
Florio, Simms recap Wednesday at Combine
nbc_pft_jjmccarthy_260226.jpg
05:00
Where does McCarthy need to improve in 2026?
nbc_pft_kylermurray_260226.jpg
04:21
Could Murray land with Vikings or Falcons?
nbc_pft_mikemacdonald_260225.jpg
16:48
Macdonald: NFC West ‘a really tough division’
nbc_pft_toddmonken_260225.jpg
16:57
Monken describes approach to year one with Browns
nbc_nfl_combine_tjparker_260225.jpg
07:15
Parker on how Swinney helped his journey to draft
nbc_pft_mikevrabel_260225.jpg
16:26
Vrabel pushes NE to keep things ‘in perspective’
mac_jones.jpg
01:24
Lynch’s comments on Jones make ‘a lot of sense’

Latest Clips

nbc_bte_southeast_260226.jpg
02:50
Why Magic have lost value as division champion bet
lovenotredamethumbnailmattmiller.jpg
14:22
Miller: Love best player in 2026 NFL Draft class
nbc_nfl_ajhaulcy_260226.jpg
07:32
Haulcy tells story of ‘Mr. Give me that’ nickname
nbc_nba_mannixspurs_260226.jpg
04:48
How Spurs can make legitimate NBA Finals run
nbc_cbb_creightondepaul_postgame_260225.jpg
03:54
Highlights: DePaul knocks off Creighton
nbc_cbb_holtmannintv_260225.jpg
04:16
Holtmann explains what’s clicking for DePaul
nbc_wcbb_endofovertime_260225.jpg
02:11
Michigan-Ohio State OT comes to wild ending
nbc_wcbb_michosu_highlight_260225.jpg
06:03
Highlights: Michigan beats OSU in thriller
cambridge_thumb.jpg
01:54
OSU forces OT vs. UM in miraculous fashion
nbc_cbb_uconnjohns_260225.jpg
05:10
Highlights: UConn decimates St. John’s
nbc_cbb_reedhurleyintv_260225o.jpg
01:50
Hurley effusive over Reed, win vs. St. John’s
nbc_roto_jonathankuminga_260225.jpg
01:33
Pick up Kuminga if Johnson’s hip injury lingers
nbc_roto_dejountemurray_260225.jpg
01:33
Murray starts for Pelicans in season debut
nbc_roto_shaedonsharpe_260225.jpg
01:30
Blazers’ Sharpe sidelined for additional 4-6 weeks
nbc_dps_patfordeinterview_260225.jpg
15:23
Forde: Men’s hockey gold medal game ‘cinematic’
nbc_dps_dponabs_260225.jpg
09:42
ABS won’t remove ‘human element’ from MLB umpiring
nbc_dps_dponkonnorgriffin_260225.jpg
07:21
Will Pirates sign Griffin to long-term deal?
nbc_nfl_combine_moore_260225.jpg
08:54
Moore describes the impact Michigan made on him
quinshon_judkins.jpg
01:46
Fantasy expectations for Browns’ Judkins in Year 2
nbc_roto_stroud_260225.jpg
01:31
Texans’ Stroud not a ‘meaningful’ QB in fantasy
nbc_simms_akheemmesidor_260225.jpg
10:02
Mesidor’s origins rooted in Canadian football
nbc_simms_jesseminter_260225.jpg
15:22
Opportunity with Ravens ‘a blessing’ for Minter
julian_champagnie.jpg
11:00
Champagnie an ‘instrumental’ part of Spurs offense
harden_cavs.jpg
04:18
Harden enjoying a ‘simplified role’ with Cavaliers
nbc_simms_reubenbain_260225.jpg
19:23
Bain tells the story behind wearing number four
pritchard.jpg
10:50
Celtics almost ‘unbeatable’ when Pritchard is on
nbc_nfl_thomasint_260225.jpg
10:05
Thomas discusses ‘relentless’ nature to his game
nbc_bte_improvedplayer_260225.jpg
02:15
Johnson, Duren favorites for Most Improved Player
nbc_pft_cashius_260225.jpg
05:54
Howell wants to emulate Ray Lewis’ intensity
nbc_nfl_combine_jacas_260225.jpg
06:27
How wrestling made Jacas into player he is today