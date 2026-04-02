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Trevor Bauer’s next stop: An Atlantic League opening night start with Long Island Ducks

  
Published April 2, 2026 07:05 PM

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. — Former Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer has signed with the Long Island Ducks of the Atlantic League and is scheduled to pitch opening night on April 21 for the minor league team.

The Ducks announced the signing Thursday for Bauer’s 15th professional season. Bauer will wear a mic for all games and practices, helping create content for both his and the team’s outlets.

Bauer has been trying to revive his big-league career after serving a 194-game suspension for violating MLB’s domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. He was never charged with a crime in the matter, and civil claims against him were settled.

Bauer was released by the Los Angeles Dodgers in January 2023. The right-hander pitched in Japan in 2023 and ‘25, sandwiched around one season with Diablos Rojos in the Mexican Baseball League in ’24.

“I’m looking forward to competing in front of U.S. fans again this season,” Bauer said in a statement. “The Ducks have had some incredible players come through their organization, and I’m excited to be part of that tradition.”

Bauer was 4-10 with a 4.41 ERA with Yokohama last year. He was named the Mexican Baseball League’s pitcher of the year in 2024.