MLB: Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres
2025 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Bobby Witt Jr., Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge lead Top 300 rest of season ranks
huntershedeurmock.jpg
2025 NFL Mock Draft: Steelers land Shedeur Sanders, Ashton Jeanty falls to Bears in collab mock
Spring Breakout - Arizona Diamondbacks v Colorado Rockies
Top fantasy baseball prospects: Jordan Lawlar on fire, Josue De Paula impressing in High-A
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,

nbc_pl_nfgoalwood_250421.jpg
Wood heads Forest 2-0 in front of Spurs
nbc_pl_nfgoalanderson_250421.jpg
Anderson blasts Forest in front of Spurs
nbc_pl_tacticsv2_250421.jpg
Examining Maatsen’s ‘great movement’ v. Newcastle

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Simone Biles, Mondo Duplantis lead Laureus World Sports Awards winners

  
Published April 21, 2025 03:23 PM

Simone Biles won her fourth Female Athlete of the Year trophy at the Laureus World Sports Awards, tying Serena Williams for the record.

Biles was honored at the awards in Madrid, eight months after winning three gold medals and one silver at the Paris Olympics. Biles previously won the Laureus award in 2017, 2019 and 2020 for her accomplishments in each preceding year.

“I’ve been dreaming of moments like this since I was a foster kid,” Biles said after being presented the award by show host Lindsey Vonn. “So I have to say thank you to my parents for adopting my sister and I and for allowing me to turn my passion into my profession.”

Williams won the award in 2003, 2010, 2016 and 2018. The Laureus awards began in 2000.

Biles, the Comeback of the Year winner in 2024, won the 2025 Female Athlete of the Year over this field of nominees: Aitana Bonmati (soccer, Spain; last year’s winner), Sifan Hassan (track and field, Netherlands), Faith Kipyegon (track and field, Kenya), Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (track and field, USA) and Aryna Sabalenka (tennis, Belarus).

Sweden’s Mondo Duplantis won Male Athlete of the Year after raising the men’s pole vault world record by one centimeter on three occasions in the last year, including at the Paris Olympics.
Duplantis wins Laureus Sportsman of the Year award
Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis accepts the 2025 Laureus Award for Sportsman of the Year, sharing what the honor means to him and his goal of breaking more world records.

Duplantis, who was presented the award by Novak Djokovic, told the tennis legend on stage that he wants to break the world record “hopefully a few more” times.

“LA’s quite a bit away, too,” he said of the 2028 Games. “That’s three years, so that’s a good bit of world records, I guess, that I can hopefully chip off before then. Maybe we can do something special in LA, too.”

Duplantis became the first track and field athlete to win Male Athlete of the Year since Usain Bolt won his fourth and final award in 2017.

The other nominees this year were tennis player Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, swimmer Leon Marchand of France, cyclist Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands.

Other award winners included Real Madrid (Team), Spanish soccer player Lamine Yamal (Breakthrough), Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade (Comeback), Chinese Para swimmer Jiang Yuyan (Sportsperson with a Disability), British cyclist Tom Pidcock (Action Sportsperson), American surfer Kelly Slater (Lifetime Achievement), Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal (Icon) and Lesotho’s Kick4Life (Sport for Good).

FSKATE-US-ISU-GRAND-PRIX
25 Olympic and Paralympic sports events to watch in 2025
In 2025, Olympic and Paralympic sports events will determine the favorites for the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Games.