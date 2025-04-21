Richard Childress Racing will appeal Rockingham Xfinity disqualification of Jesse Love

Richard Childress Racing stated Monday that it will appeal the disqualification of Jesse Love from this past weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity race at Rockingham Speedway.

Love took the checkered flag but NASCAR stated that his car failed post-race inspection and was disqualified. Sammy Smith was then declared the winner.

NASCAR stated that Love’s car was found to have a violation with the rear suspension. NASCAR stated that Love’s car violated rule 14.14.2.I-5.H (All mating surfaces between the truck trailing arm and the U-bolt saddle must be in complete contact with each other).

In an appeal of a race disqualification, the decision of the three-member appeal panel is final. The decision cannot be appealed to the Final Appeal Officer.

A date has yet to be announced for the appeal.