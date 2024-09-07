Saturday schedule for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity Series at Atlanta Motor Speedway
Published September 7, 2024 07:00 AM
HAMPTON, Ga. — The NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series each will be on track Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Cup begins its opening weekend of the playoffs with qualifying for Sunday’s race (3 p.m. ET on USA Network).
Xfinity teams will qualify and race Saturday. The race will air at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network.
The first round has races at Atlanta, Watkins Glen and Bristol.
Details for Saturday at Atlanta
Saturday weather
Saturday: Partly cloudy skies are forecasted with a high of 81 degrees and a 1% chance of rain at the start of Cup practice. The forecast calls for cloudy skies, a high of 84 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.
Saturday Track Schedule
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 9:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series
- 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. — Cup Series
Track activity
- 11 a.m. - 12:30 pm. — Xfinity qualifying (USA)
- 12:30 p.m. - 2 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA, PRN)
- 3 p.m. — Xfinity race (163 laps/251.02 miles; USA, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)