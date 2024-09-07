Saturday schedule for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity Series at Atlanta Motor Speedway

HAMPTON, Ga. — The NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series each will be on track Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Cup begins its opening weekend of the playoffs with qualifying for Sunday’s race (3 p.m. ET on USA Network).

Xfinity teams will qualify and race Saturday. The race will air at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Details for Saturday at Atlanta

Saturday weather

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies are forecasted with a high of 81 degrees and a 1% chance of rain at the start of Cup practice. The forecast calls for cloudy skies, a high of 84 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Saturday Track Schedule

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

9:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series

10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity