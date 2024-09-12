Schedule for Watkins Glen NASCAR Cup playoff weekend

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Minnesota Vikings v New York Giants
How to watch Morehouse College vs Howard University: TV, live stream info, location for HBCU NY Classic 2024
LIV Golf Invitational - Hong Kong - Day Three
Jon Rahm in line for Ryder Cup after filing appeal against DP World Tour sanctions
nbc_roto_btebufmia_240910.jpg
What NFL game is on today: Start time, matchup for Thursday night kickoff and full Week 2 football schedule

Top Clips

nbc_pft_krafthalloffame_240912.jpg
What’s keeping Robert Kraft out of Hall of Fame?
nbc_pft_burrow_240912.jpg
Burrow is adamant his wrist isn’t affecting throws
nbc_pft_mayobelichick_240912.jpg
Examining differences between Mayo, Belichick

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Minnesota Vikings v New York Giants
How to watch Morehouse College vs Howard University: TV, live stream info, location for HBCU NY Classic 2024
LIV Golf Invitational - Hong Kong - Day Three
Jon Rahm in line for Ryder Cup after filing appeal against DP World Tour sanctions
nbc_roto_btebufmia_240910.jpg
What NFL game is on today: Start time, matchup for Thursday night kickoff and full Week 2 football schedule

Top Clips

nbc_pft_krafthalloffame_240912.jpg
What’s keeping Robert Kraft out of Hall of Fame?
nbc_pft_burrow_240912.jpg
Burrow is adamant his wrist isn’t affecting throws
nbc_pft_mayobelichick_240912.jpg
Examining differences between Mayo, Belichick

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Schedule for Watkins Glen NASCAR Cup playoff weekend

  
Published September 12, 2024 06:00 AM

The Cup playoffs move to Watkins Glen International this weekend.

The Cup Series will be joined by the Xfinity Series and ARCA Series this weekend at the historic road course in New York.

This weekend marks the middle race in the three-race opening round of the Cup playoffs.

Watkins Glen International weekend schedule

Weekend weather

Friday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 82 degrees and an 8% chance of rain.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 79 degrees and a 1% chance of rain at the start of Cup practice. Mostly sunny skies with a high of 84 degrees and no chance of rain for the start of the Xfinity race.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 80 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

Friday, September 13

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 8 a.m. — ARCA Series
  • 1 - 6 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 2 - 7 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 2 -3 p.m. — ARCA practice
  • 3:15 - 3:35 p.m. — ARCA qualifying
  • 5 p.m. — ARCA race (41 laps/100.45 miles; FS1, MRN)

Saturday, September 14

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 8 a.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 9:30 a.m. - 9:50 pm. — Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)
  • 10 - 11 a.m. — Xfinity qualifying (NBC Sports App)
  • 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. — Cup practice (NBC Sports App and USA Network, MRN)
  • 1 - 2 p.m. — Cup qualifying (NBC Sports App and USA, MRN)
  • 3 p.m. — Xfinity race (82 laps/200.9 miles; USA, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, September 15

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 12 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 3 p.m. — Cup race (90 laps/220.4 miles; USA, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)