Schedule for Watkins Glen NASCAR Cup playoff weekend

The Cup playoffs move to Watkins Glen International this weekend.

The Cup Series will be joined by the Xfinity Series and ARCA Series this weekend at the historic road course in New York.

This weekend marks the middle race in the three-race opening round of the Cup playoffs.

Watkins Glen International weekend schedule

Weekend weather

Friday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 82 degrees and an 8% chance of rain.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 79 degrees and a 1% chance of rain at the start of Cup practice. Mostly sunny skies with a high of 84 degrees and no chance of rain for the start of the Xfinity race.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 80 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

Friday, September 13

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

8 a.m. — ARCA Series

1 - 6 p.m. — Xfinity Series

2 - 7 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

2 -3 p.m. — ARCA practice

3:15 - 3:35 p.m. — ARCA qualifying

5 p.m. — ARCA race (41 laps/100.45 miles; FS1, MRN)

Saturday, September 14

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

8 a.m. — Xfinity Series

9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

9:30 a.m. - 9:50 pm. — Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

10 - 11 a.m. — Xfinity qualifying (NBC Sports App)

11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. — Cup practice (NBC Sports App and USA Network, MRN)

1 - 2 p.m. — Cup qualifying (NBC Sports App and USA, MRN)

3 p.m. — Xfinity race (82 laps/200.9 miles; USA, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, September 15

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

12 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity