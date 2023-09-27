Spire Motorsports purchases Kyle Busch Motorsports

Spire Motorsports has purchased Kyle Busch Motorsports, Kyle Busch announced Wednesday.

The deal also includes Rowdy Manufacturing and the 77,000-square foot facility that houses KBM and Rowdy Manufacturing in Mooresville, North Carolina.

Kyle Busch Motorsports debuted in 2010 and holds the NASCAR Truck Series record for most wins with 100 and most wins in a season with 14 in 2014. The organization has won seven owner titles, along with two driver championships (Erik Jones in 2014 and Christopher Bell in 2017).

“When we started the Truck Series team back in 2010, I never imagined that we would be able to win 100 races with 18 different drivers and that one day I’d be racing in the Cup Series alongside so many of the drivers that I once mentored at KBM,” Busch said in a statement.

“I owe a lot of gratitude to so many people, starting with Samantha and my family for believing in this dream that I had. It took countless hours by so many amazing people to make KBM the winningest team in Truck Series history. I will always appreciate everyone that walked through the doors and gave their all to make this such a successful organization. Not only has it been the people that were employed here, but it’s also the families that supported them while they worked long hours and traveled on the weekend sacrificing time at home and missing family events. And I certainly can’t say enough thanks to Toyota for the first 13 years of support and to Chevrolet for stepping up to the plate this year. Due to their commitment and that of our great sponsors, we’ve been able to compete at the highest levels and hang a lot of banners.

“I’m at a different point in my life now than I was back in 2010. My family has grown, my Cup Series team changed this year and our son’s racing schedule has become as demanding as my own. It’s important to me to be able to spend more time with my family and my No. 8 team at Richard Childress Racing. It’ll be hard to walk away from the amazing facility that we’ve built. I’ll miss walking the shop floor talking with our employees, hosting our fan days in the lobby and spending countless hours there ensuring its success. However, I know at this point in my life and in my career that this is the correct decision.”

This deal comes less than two weeks after it was announced that Spire Motorsports had purchased the Cup charter from Live Fast Motorsports for a reported $40 million. That will be a third car for Spire. Zane Smith, who has signed with Trackhouse Racing, will drive that third Spire car in 2024 in an agreement between those teams.

Spire announced Aug. 2 that it had signed Corey LaJoie to a contract extension. The team announced July 5 that Gainbridge would join the organization as a sponsor of the cars of LaJoie and Ty Dillon. Gainbridge is to be on the cars of LaJoie or Dillon in 16 of the final 18 Cup races of the season.