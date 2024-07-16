Tyler Reddick holds on to top spot of NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings

Another top-10 finish keeps Tyler Reddick atop the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings as the series heads to Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend to race on the oval for the first time since 2020.

After Reddick, there is much movement in the top 10.

This week’s rankings also sees a former Cup champion climb into the top 10.

Here is this week’s NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings:

1. Tyler Reddick (Last week: No. 1) — Reddick has scored seven top 10s in the last eight races after his sixth-place finish at Pocono. Reddick has a series-best 14 top 10s this year. He’s started in the top 10 in eight of the last nine races.

2. Ryan Blaney (4) — He led a race-high 44 laps on the way to winning for the second time in the last five races. Blaney had an average running position of 6.7 at Pocono. Only Denny Hamlin (5.0) had a better average running position in the race.

3. Chase Elliott (5) — Was third off pit road at Lap 116 but was called for speeding on pit road. He dropped to 28th and came back to finish ninth. Elliott also took the points lead from Kyle Larson.

4. Alex Bowman (6) — Followed his Chicago win with a third-place finish at Pocono. He has 12 top 10s this season. Bowman is tied with teammate William Byron in that category and is two behind Tyler Reddick.

5. Christopher Bell (2) — Finished 12th at Pocono for his third consecutive finish outside the top 10. He scored points in both stages. Bell has scored points in seven of the last eight stages.

6. Kyle Larson (3) — Exited pit road first when the field pitted at Lap 116 but lost his lead because he was speeding on pit road. He dropped to 29th and came back to finish 13th. Larson has finished outside the top 10 in three of the last five races. He has failed to lead a lap in the last four races, his longest drought since 2022.

7. William Byron (8) — Has back-to-back top 10s for the first time since late May after placing fourth at Pocono. Scored points in both stages at Pocono, the first time he’s done that in the last six races. His average running position at Pocono was 7.5, which ranked third for the event.

8. Denny Hamlin (9) — Snapped his streak of five consecutive finishes outside the top 10 with his runner-up result. He won the second stage to score another playoff point.

9. Chris Buescher (7) — Strategy helped him lead 19 laps at Pocono before finishing 11th.

10. Joey Logano (NR) — His fifth-place finish at Pocono gives him four top 10s in the last seven races.

Dropped out: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (10)

