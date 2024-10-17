 Skip navigation
Weekend schedule and broadcast info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity playoffs at Las Vegas

  
Published October 17, 2024 07:00 AM

The NASCAR Cup and Xfinity playoffs enter the Round of 8 this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Should one of the eight remaining playoff drivers in Cup and Xfinity win this weekend, they’ll earn a spot in the championship race next month at Phoenix.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway weekend weather

Friday: Sunny skies with a high of 68 degrees, no chance of rain and wind gusts of 18 mph at the start of Xfinity qualifying.

Saturday: Sunny skies with a high of 73 degrees, no chance of rain and wind gusts of 10 mph at the start of Cup qualifying. Sunny skies with a high of 74 degrees, no chance of rain and wind gusts of 8 mph for the start of the Xfinity race.

Sunday: Sunny skies with a high of 70 degrees, no chance of rain and wind gusts of 3 mph at the start of the Cup race.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway schedule

Friday, October 18

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 1:30 - 8:30 p.m.— Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 6:35 - 7:05 p.m. — Xfinity practice (USA)
  • 7:10 - 8 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (USA)

Saturday, October 19

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 3:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 4:35 - 5:20 p.m. — Cup practice (USA, PRN)
  • 5:20 - 6:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (201 laps/301.5 miles; CW Network, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, October 20

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 11:30 a.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 2:30 p.m. — Cup race (267 laps/400.5 miles; NBC, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)