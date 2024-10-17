Weekend schedule and broadcast info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity playoffs at Las Vegas
The NASCAR Cup and Xfinity playoffs enter the Round of 8 this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Should one of the eight remaining playoff drivers in Cup and Xfinity win this weekend, they’ll earn a spot in the championship race next month at Phoenix.
Las Vegas Motor Speedway weekend weather
Friday: Sunny skies with a high of 68 degrees, no chance of rain and wind gusts of 18 mph at the start of Xfinity qualifying.
Saturday: Sunny skies with a high of 73 degrees, no chance of rain and wind gusts of 10 mph at the start of Cup qualifying. Sunny skies with a high of 74 degrees, no chance of rain and wind gusts of 8 mph for the start of the Xfinity race.
Sunday: Sunny skies with a high of 70 degrees, no chance of rain and wind gusts of 3 mph at the start of the Cup race.
Las Vegas Motor Speedway schedule
Friday, October 18
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 1:30 - 8:30 p.m.— Xfinity Series
Track activity
- 6:35 - 7:05 p.m. — Xfinity practice (USA)
- 7:10 - 8 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (USA)
Saturday, October 19
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. — Cup Series
- 3:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
Track activity
- 4:35 - 5:20 p.m. — Cup practice (USA, PRN)
- 5:20 - 6:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
- 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (201 laps/301.5 miles; CW Network, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Sunday, October 20
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 11:30 a.m. — Cup Series
Track activity
- 2:30 p.m. — Cup race (267 laps/400.5 miles; NBC, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)