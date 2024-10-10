Weekend schedule, broadcast info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity Series at Charlotte Roval

It’s an elimination weekend for the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series at the Charlotte Roval.

Four drivers will be eliminated from the Xfinity playoffs Saturday. Four drivers will be eliminated from the Cup playoffs Sunday.

In the Cup Series, William Byron is the only driver who has secured a spot in the Round of 8. Eleven drivers will be going for the final seven spots at the Roval. Chase Elliott holds the final transfer spot. Those below the cutline are Joey Logano (-13 points), Daniel Suarez (-20), Austin Cindric (-29) anbd Chase Briscoe (-32)

Charlotte Roval weekend weather

Friday: Sunny with a high of 70 degrees.

Saturday: Sunny with a high of 75 degrees and no chance of rain for the start of Cup qualifying. Sunny with a high of 76 degrees and no chance of rain for the start of the Xfinity race.

Sunday: Sunny with a high of 78 degrees and no chance of rain for the start of the Cup race.

Charlotte Roval schedule

Friday, October 11

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

12 - 5 p.m.— Xfinity Series

Track activity

No on-track activity

Saturday, October 12

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

7 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. — Cup Series

8:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

10 - 10:50 a.m. — Xfinity practice (USA Network)

11 a.m. - Noon — Xfinity qualifying (USA Network)

12:30 - 1:15 p.m. — Cup practice 1 (USA Network, PRN)

1:15 - 2 p.m. — Cup practice 2 (USA Network, PRN)

2 - 3 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA Network, PRN)

4 p.m. — Xfinity race (67 laps/152.76 miles; CW Network, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, October 13

Garage open

11 a.m. — Cup Series

Track activity