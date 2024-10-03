Weekend schedule, broadcast info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Trucks at Talladega
It will be a busy weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, which will host NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Trucks.
Sunday marks the middle race in the second round of the Cup playoffs. Saturday’s Xfinity race is the middle event of the first round of the playoffs. The second round of the Truck playoffs begins Friday.
Talladega Superspeedway weekend weather
Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with a high of 78 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.
Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 81 degrees and a 2% chance of rain during Cup qualifying. Partly cloudy skies with a high of 84 degrees and a 1% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.
Sunday: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 82 degrees and a 3% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.
Talladega Superspeedway schedule
Thursday, October 3
(All Times Eastern)
Garage open
- 12:30 - 7 p.m. — Truck Series
Track activity
No on-track activity
Friday, October 4
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.— Xfinity Series
- 11 a.m. — Truck Series
- 1 - 7 p.m. — Cup Series
Track activity
- 1 - 2:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS2)
- 4:30 p.m. — Truck race (85 laps/226.1 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday, October 5
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 9:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series
- 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. — Cup Series
Track activity
- 11:30 - 1 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (NBC Sports App, USA Network)
- 1:30 p.m. - 3 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA Network, MRN)
- 4 p.m. — Xfinity race (94 laps/250.04 miles; CW Network, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Sunday, October 6
Garage open
- 11 a.m. — Cup Series
Track activity
- 2 p.m. — Cup race (188 laps/500.08 miles; NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)