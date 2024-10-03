 Skip navigation
Weekend schedule, broadcast info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Trucks at Talladega

  
Published October 3, 2024 07:00 AM

It will be a busy weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, which will host NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Trucks.

Sunday marks the middle race in the second round of the Cup playoffs. Saturday’s Xfinity race is the middle event of the first round of the playoffs. The second round of the Truck playoffs begins Friday.

NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 - Qualifying
Which NASCAR playoff drivers carry baggage into Talladega and who shed it in Kansas?
As NASCAR hopscotches across the country from one playoff venue to the next, the series heads to Talladega Superspeedway this weekend.

Talladega Superspeedway weekend weather

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with a high of 78 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 81 degrees and a 2% chance of rain during Cup qualifying. Partly cloudy skies with a high of 84 degrees and a 1% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 82 degrees and a 3% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400
23XI Racing, co-owned by Michael Jordan, Front Row Motorsports file lawsuit vs. NASCAR
23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports were the only two Cup teams not to sign new charter agreement with NASCAR.

Talladega Superspeedway schedule

Thursday, October 3

(All Times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 12:30 - 7 p.m. — Truck Series

Track activity

No on-track activity

Friday, October 4

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.— Xfinity Series
  • 11 a.m. — Truck Series
  • 1 - 7 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 1 - 2:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS2)
  • 4:30 p.m. — Truck race (85 laps/226.1 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, October 5

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 9:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 11:30 - 1 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (NBC Sports App, USA Network)
  • 1:30 p.m. - 3 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA Network, MRN)
  • 4 p.m. — Xfinity race (94 laps/250.04 miles; CW Network, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, October 6

Garage open

  • 11 a.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 2 p.m. — Cup race (188 laps/500.08 miles; NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)