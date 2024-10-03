Weekend schedule, broadcast info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Trucks at Talladega

It will be a busy weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, which will host NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Trucks.

Sunday marks the middle race in the second round of the Cup playoffs. Saturday’s Xfinity race is the middle event of the first round of the playoffs. The second round of the Truck playoffs begins Friday.

As NASCAR hopscotches across the country from one playoff venue to the next, the series heads to Talladega Superspeedway this weekend.

Talladega Superspeedway weekend weather

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with a high of 78 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 81 degrees and a 2% chance of rain during Cup qualifying. Partly cloudy skies with a high of 84 degrees and a 1% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 82 degrees and a 3% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

Talladega Superspeedway schedule

Thursday, October 3

(All Times Eastern)

Garage open

12:30 - 7 p.m. — Truck Series

Track activity

No on-track activity

Friday, October 4

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.— Xfinity Series

11 a.m. — Truck Series

1 - 7 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

1 - 2:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS2)

4:30 p.m. — Truck race (85 laps/226.1 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, October 5

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

9:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series

11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

11:30 - 1 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (NBC Sports App, USA Network)

1:30 p.m. - 3 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA Network, MRN)

4 p.m. — Xfinity race (94 laps/250.04 miles; CW Network, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, October 6

Garage open

11 a.m. — Cup Series

Track activity