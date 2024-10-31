Weekend schedule, TV info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Truck playoffs at Martinsville
This weekend marks the final chance for Cup, Xfinity and Truck playoff drivers to advance to the championship race of each series.
Two spots remain in the Cup Series going into Sunday’s race after Joey Logano and Tyler Reddick won earlier in the round.
Two spots remain in the Xfinity Series heading into Saturday’s race after AJ Allmendinger and Austin Hill won earlier in the round.
Three spots remain in the Truck Series going into Friday’s race after Grant Enfinger won the first two races in the round.
Martinsville Speedway weekend weather
Friday: Partly cloudy with a high of 71 degrees and a 5% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 63 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of Cup qualifying. Mostly cloudy skies and a high of 66 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies with a high of 64 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.
Martinsville Speedway schedule
Friday, November 1
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 8 a.m. — Truck Series
- 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.— Xfinity Series
Track activity
- 1:30 - 2:10p.m. — Truck practice (F2)
- 2:05 - 3 p.m. — Truck qualifying (F2)
- 3:30 - 4 p.m. — Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)
- 4:05 - 5 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (NBC Sports App)
- 6 p.m. — Truck race (200 laps/105.2 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday, November 2
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 8 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. — Cup Series
- 11:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series
Track activity
- 1 - 1:45 p.m. — Cup practice (NBC Sports App)
- 2:05 - 3 p.m. — Cup qualifying (NBC Sports App)
- 4 p.m. — Xfinity race (250 laps/131.5 miles; CW Network, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Sunday, November 3
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 11 a.m. — Cup Series
Track activity
- 2 p.m. — Cup race (500 laps/263 miles; NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)