Who would you pick as NASCAR Cup driver of the year in 2024?

Don’t want to talk politics with family at the holidays or just want to take a break from such discourse? Football game not exciting enough?

So what to talk about?

How about this …

Who would you pick as the driver of the year in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2024?

For some, it might be an easy answer. But for others, it might not be so clear cut.

Let’s take a look at the candidates, along with the pros and cons for each.

Joey Logano

Standings: Won his third Cup championship

Wins: 4 (Nashville, Atlanta II, Las Vegas II, Phoenix II) plus the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro

Top 10s: 13

Laps led: 414

Pros: He won the championship. … His three victories in the playoffs were more than anyone else. … Logano’s four points wins on the season were second only to Kyle Larson. … Logano, who is 34 years old, is only the fifth driver in the sport’s history to have at least three championships before turning 35. The other four are Richard Petty, Jeff Gordon, David Pearson and Jimmie Johnson.

Cons: Logano had one win in the regular season and was 15th in the points before the playoff reset. … The 414 laps Logano led are the third fewest by a champion in the modern era (since 1972). … Logano’s average finish this season was 17.1. That ranked 13th in the series. … Logano had three stage wins this season. Seven drivers had more stage wins this year. … Logano had 11 finishes of 25th or worse during the season.

Kyle Larson

Standings: 6th

Wins: 6 (Las Vegas I, Kansas I, Sonoma, Indianapolis, Bristol II, Charlotte Roval)

Top 10s: 18

Laps led: 1700

Pros: Led the series in wins (6), laps led (1700) and stage wins (12). … Tied Christopher Bell for most top-five finishes (15). … Ranked second in the series in poles with five. … Came one point short of winning the regular season championship despite missing the Coca-Cola 600 because he was competing in the rain-delayed Indianapolis 500. … Won two races in the playoffs. ... Won a major with his NASCAR Cup victory at Indianapolis.

Cons: Did not reach the Championship 4. … Did not have more than two consecutive top 10s in the season.

Christopher Bell

Standings: 5th

Wins: 3 (Phoenix I, Coca-Cola 600, New Hampshire)

Top 10s: 23

Laps led: 1145

Pros: Led the series in top-10 finishes. … Tied Kyle Larson for most top fives (15). … Ranked second in laps led. … Ranked second in stage wins. … Had six consecutive finishes of seventh or better in the playoffs. ... Won a major with his Coke 600 victory.

Cons: Did not make Championship 4. … Failed to finish six races. … Had eight finishes of 30th or worse. … Was winless in the final 18 races of the season.

Tyler Reddick

Standings: 4th

Wins: 3 (Talladega I, Michigan, Homestead)

Top 10s: 21

Laps led: 597

Pros: Regular season champion. … Spectacular finish at Homestead, going from third to first on the last lap to reach the Championship 4. … Tied for second in top-10 finishes. … Ranked fourth in the series in stage wins. … Ranked fourth in laps led. … Had streak of seven consecutive top 10s in the regular season.

Cons: Nine finishes of 25th or worse. … Had six finishes of 20th or worse in the playoffs.

