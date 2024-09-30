 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox
2024 MLB season recap: Chicago White Sox
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
2024 Presidents Cup - Day Four
The unlikely pick was the perfect player to clinch the Presidents Cup
PGA TOUR Archive
Who has won the Presidents Cup? Full list of winners from each year

Top Clips

nbc_simms_raidersbrowns_240929.jpg
What can the Browns do to reignite offense?
nbc_simms_hyundai_240929.jpg
Give Me The Headline: ‘Rodgers Nix’ed’
nbc_simms_draftkingsmnfprev_240930.jpg
Simms sees high-scoring affair in Seahawks-Lions

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox
2024 MLB season recap: Chicago White Sox
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
2024 Presidents Cup - Day Four
The unlikely pick was the perfect player to clinch the Presidents Cup
PGA TOUR Archive
Who has won the Presidents Cup? Full list of winners from each year

Top Clips

nbc_simms_raidersbrowns_240929.jpg
What can the Browns do to reignite offense?
nbc_simms_hyundai_240929.jpg
Give Me The Headline: ‘Rodgers Nix’ed’
nbc_simms_draftkingsmnfprev_240930.jpg
Simms sees high-scoring affair in Seahawks-Lions

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Winners, losers after NASCAR Cup playoff race at Kansas Speedway

  
Published September 30, 2024 05:15 AM

KANSAS CITY, Kans. — A look at the winners and losers from Sunday’s Cup playoff race at Kansas Speedway.

Winners

Ross Chastain — Earns his first Cup win of the season and becomes the second non-playoff driver to win in the first four playoff races of the season. Chastain led a season-high 52 laps in giving Trackhouse Racing its second Cup win of the season.
Chastain credits adjustments for Kansas win
A jubilant Ross Chastain exclaims this is what Cup racing "is all about" and credits his Trackhouse Racing team for being "the fastest car" after playing spoiler at Kansas Speedway.

William Byron — Since winning three of the first eight races of the season, Byron has had his ups and downs. Sunday he won a stage, scored a race-high 17 stage points and finished second. He leaves Kansas as the points leader.
Kansas a statement for Byron to open Round of 12
William Byron hopes to quiet the outside noise after a strong second-place finish at Kansas to open the Round of 12.

Martin Truex Jr. — His third-place finish snapped a streak of eight consecutive finishes of 20th or worse.

Alex Bowman — He scored the most points in the first round and followed it by placing sixth on Sunday, scoring the fourth-most points. He has had points in each stage in the first four playoff races.

Losers

Kyle Busch — Leading with 32 laps to go, Busch spun as he was trying go to the outside of Chase Briscoe’s car and put him a lap down. Busch finished 19th. Now his career-winless streak is 51 races and he has only six more events to extend his NASCAR record of 19 consecutive seasons with at least a Cup victory. Said Busch afterward: “I’m numb.”
Busch 'numb' after coming up short at Kansas
Kyle Busch feels "numb" after letting another potential win slip away at Kansas in his quest to keep his streak of consecutive years with a Cup Series win intact.

Denny Hamlin — His pit crew had a poor day and Hamlin didn’t have a chance to win, leaving Kansas with an eighth-place finish that frustrated him. Said Hamlin of the pit crew after the race: “They know that today was one of their worst days ever and they’ll work to clean it up.”

Tyler Reddick — He won at Kansas in September 2023 but was not a factor at either of the track’s Cup races this season. He finished 20th in the spring and 25th on Sunday. His result in Sunday’s playoff race leaves him below the cutline with two events to go in this round.

Kyle Larson — There is something about the first race in a round for Larson this year. At Atlanta, he crashed. Sunday, a cut tire put him in the wall early. He continued and fought back from a lap back to finish 26th. He fell from first in the points lead to fourth. Asked about his day, he quipped: “Better than Atlanta.”