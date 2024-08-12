 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Brian Robinson
Why I’m drafting boring running backs in 2024
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Final Round
FedExCup top 70: Who qualified for the PGA Tour’s first playoff event, the FedEx St. Jude Championship
NASCAR: Cook Out 400
After exhilarating Richmond run, Daniel Suarez wants option tire used every race: ‘It’s just more fun’

Top Clips

nbc_pft_kickoffrules_240812.jpg
NFL’s kickoff is ‘a lot of fun to watch’
nbc_pft_guardiancaps_240812.jpg
Taylor wearing Guardian Cap in preseason
nbc_pft_sftwilliamslatest_240812.jpg
When will Williams’ holdout with 49ers end?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Brian Robinson
Why I’m drafting boring running backs in 2024
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Final Round
FedExCup top 70: Who qualified for the PGA Tour’s first playoff event, the FedEx St. Jude Championship
NASCAR: Cook Out 400
After exhilarating Richmond run, Daniel Suarez wants option tire used every race: ‘It’s just more fun’

Top Clips

nbc_pft_kickoffrules_240812.jpg
NFL’s kickoff is ‘a lot of fun to watch’
nbc_pft_guardiancaps_240812.jpg
Taylor wearing Guardian Cap in preseason
nbc_pft_sftwilliamslatest_240812.jpg
When will Williams’ holdout with 49ers end?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Winners, losers after Richmond Raceway NASCAR Cup race

  
Published August 12, 2024 11:00 AM

A look at the winners and losers of Sunday night’s Cup race at Richmond Raceway.

WINNERS

Austin Dillon — He was headed for the win until a caution sent the race to overtime. That doesn’t justify wrecking two drivers on the last lap of overtime to win but if NASCAR is not going to penalize a driver for that, then he is the winner. Dillon snapped a 68-race winless streak, becoming the seventh driver this year to end a winless streak of 42 races or more. Dillon is back in the playoffs after missing it last year.

NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
Would NASCAR take away Austin Dillon’s win at Richmond for last-lap incidents?
NASCAR will further examine Austin Dillon’s actions and could issue a penalty Tuesday.

Richard Childress Racing — A significant win for the organization that goes behind the good feelings this group will have after a miserable year. Both Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon have been headed for among their worst years in Cup, if not their worst. Dillon is in the playoffs with the win. That carries a significant financial bonus as well. The No. 3 car entered the race 32nd in points. Now, the worse the car can finish this year is 16th as a playoff car.
Dillon: 'Sometimes, you just got to have it'
Austin Dillon talks about his victory at Richmond Raceway and whether his move in the final lap was fair.

Bubba Wallace — He had never finished better than 12th at Richmond in 12 previous races before placing fourth on Sunday. He went from below the playoff cutline to holding the final playoff position with three races left.

Carson Hocevar — Tied his career best Cup finish with an eighth-place result.

Daniel Suarez — He and his team showed the potential of the option tires. Crew chief Matt Swiderski went to the option tires at the beginning of the second stage, earlier than all but one other car. It was a gamble because teams had only two sets of the option tires. Suarez restarted 16th on Lap 80 and was in the lead by Lap 93. The move helped Suarez gain track position and he was able to stay toward the front throughout the pit cycles, finishing with a 10th-place result — his third top 10 in the last 14 races — and a stage win.

NASCAR: Cook Out 400
After exhilarating Richmond run, Daniel Suarez wants option tire used every race: ‘It’s just more fun’
Trackhouse driver won Stage 2 with an aggressive strategy using the softer compound.

LOSERS

Christopher Bell — While he finished sixth, Bell was penalized for speeding on pit road for the third consecutive race at Richmond, ending his chances at a win. He had led 122 laps before the speeding penalty in the final stage.

Martin Truex Jr. — Engine issue led to a last-place finish. It is the second time in the last three races a Joe Gibbs Racing car failed to finish due to an engine issue. Ty Gibbs did not finish at Pocono after his engine expired.

Joey Logano — Was headed for victory in overtime when Austin Dillon’s contact spun him into the wall on the final lap. Instead of a victory — and five playoff points — Logano finished 19th and was furious with Dillon.
Logano after Cook Out 400: 'It's a bunch of B.S.'
Joey Logano holds nothing back after the end of the Cook Out 400, where Austin Dillon spun him around in the final lap to win in Richmond.