Winners, losers from NASCAR weekend at Bristol

A look at the winners and losers from the weekend at Bristol.

Winners

Kyle Larson — Led 462 of 500 laps and won by seven seconds to score his fifth victory of the season.

Hendrick Motorsports — Went 1-2 with Kyle Larson winning and Chase Elliott finishing second. Alex Bowman was ninth, putting three team cars in the top 10.

'Great execution' leads to dominant win for Larson Kyle Larson leads 462 of 500 laps in a complete performance at Bristol thanks to "great execution" by the No. 5 team all weekend.

Bubba Wallace — His third-place finish gives him six top-five finishes and 11 top 10s this season. Both are career highs in Cup.

Stewart-Haas Racing — For the second race in a row the organization had two cars in the top 10. Ryan Preece was seventh and Chase Briscoe was eight. Briscoe advanced to the second round of the playoffs. On Friday, Cole Custer won the Xfinity race.

Layne Riggs — Won the Truck race, giving him back-to-back victories in the series.

Losers

Martin Truex Jr. — He ran in the top five for 327 of the first 332 laps before a pit road speeding penalty dropped him outside the top 20. He couldn’t recover, finishing 24th and failing to advance to the second round.

Truex after missing Round of 12: 'It's on me' Martin Truex Jr. feels he "did what we needed" to advance into the Round of 12 but takes responsibility for speeding on pit road that ultimately ended his chances at Bristol.

Ty Gibbs — Pit road speeding penalty after the end of the first stage left him mired outside the top 20 for most of the second stage and cost him stage points. He got into the top 10 in the final stage but burned up his tires and fell back to 15th at the finish and failed to advance to the second round.

Gibbs laments costly speeding penalty at Bristol A speeding penalty cost Ty Gibbs a spot in the next round of the Cup Series playoffs, describing his emotions as "unfortunate" after what looked to be a promising day at Bristol.

Corey LaJoie — Eliminated in an accident and finished 36th in his last race with Spire Motorsports. He moves to Rick Ware Racing this weekend at Kansas while Justin Haley moves over to Spire Motorsports.