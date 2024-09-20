Justin Haley, Corey LaJoie to switch rides beginning at Kansas

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Corey LaJoie and Justin Haley will switch rides beginning next weekend at Kansas Speedway, Spire Motorsports and Rick Ware Racing announced Friday.

LaJoie, 32, will move to the No. 51 for Rick Ware Racing, while Haley will drive the No. 7 for Spire Motorsports beginning next week.

Jeff Dickerson, co-owner of Spire Motorsports, said that Haley will continue to be in the No. 7 next year. Rodney Childers will be Haley’s crew chief.

Robby Benton, president of Rick Ware Racing, said this deal came together in the last 36 hours, and will use the remaining races to evaluate LaJoie in the No. 51 car to determine if LaJoie will remain in that car next year.

Haley, 25, was in his first season with Rick Ware Racing and has earned recognition for his performance this season. He has two top-10 finishes and 11 top-20 finishes.

This marks a return for Haley to Spire Motorsports. He won the 2019 summer Daytona race with the team.

Spire Motorsports announced earlier this season that LaJoie would not return to the team after this season. LaJoie has been with the team since 2021.

“Justin Haley is a very talented driver who has done a lot to help elevate RWR,” Benton said in a statement from the team. “Justin came to us over the Olympic break with a longer-term opportunity that would serve his career well. We were sympathetic to his desires, as Justin committed to RWR early last year and has since played a key role in the growth of our organization. We didn’t want to compromise his growth or our own. In our talks with Justin following the break, we agreed to release him from his contract with RWR.

“Obviously, we needed a new plan to maintain the momentum we’ve gained this year, and Corey LaJoie joining RWR allows us to keep moving forward. These seven races provide a unique and unconventional opportunity to work together now and evaluate what we may be able to accomplish together going forward. Corey wants to continue his path toward winning in the NASCAR Cup Series, and so do we. We’re like-minded in that pursuit.”

Said Dickerson in a statement:

“Corey LaJoie has been a cornerstone of Spire Motorsports and we’re incredibly appreciative of all the time, effort and energy he has invested in our program. RWR is getting a workhorse in Corey. He’s dedicated to his craft and his tenacity brings out the best in those around him.

“We’ve known Justin Haley for many years and have been bullish on his talent from the beginning of his NASCAR career. Justin, and his win at Daytona, put us both on the map. It was a pivotal moment for his career and our organization.

“We’ve both grown since that day, as Justin has proven his talent in the Cup garage and he comes back to an organization that is very different from the one he left a few years ago. Getting back together now, rather than waiting until 2025, gives us an excellent opportunity to build a baseline and be a step ahead when we get to Daytona next February.”

