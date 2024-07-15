 Skip navigation
Winners, losers from NASCAR weekend at Pocono Raceway

  
Published July 15, 2024 07:00 AM

A look at the winners and losers at Pocono Raceway:

WINNERS

Ryan Blaney — The reigning Cup champion scored his second victory in the last five weeks and it came at the track where he won his first career Cup race in 2017.

Team Penske — A few hours after the organization swept the IndyCar doubleheader at Iowa (Scott McLaughlin winning on Saturday night and Will Power winning Sunday afternoon), Team Penske won at Pocono for the first time since 2011. Along with Ryan Blaney’s win, Joey Logano finished fifth for his first top five at Pocono since 2016.

Denny Hamlin — Runner-up result snaps his streak of five consecutive finishes outside the top 10.

Alex Bowman — A week after winning the Chicago Street Race to snap an 80-race winless streak, he finished third.

Cole Custer — The reigning Xfinity Series champion won his first race of the season and gave Ford Performance its first Xfinity win of the year.

LOSERS

Kyle Busch — Contact with Corey LaJoie wrecked Busch and ended his race. It’s the fifth time in the last seven races that Busch has failed to finish.

Ross Chastain — He crashed and finished 36th. Chastain holds the final playoff spot with five races left in the regular season.

Todd Gilliland — He hit the wall after a mechanical issue and finished 34th, snapping his streak of nine consecutive top-20 finishes.