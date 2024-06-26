2024 NBA Draft Tracker: Round-by-round picks, analysis, trades for every first-round selection

Here’s a final quick Look at the betting odds for the top three picks in the 2024 NBA Draft:

1st Overall Pick

· Favorite: Zaccharie Risacher -350

· Highest Ticket%: Donovan Clingan 22.1%

· Highest Handle%: Zaccharie Risacher 38.3%

· Biggest Liability: Bronny James

2nd Overall Pick

· Favorite: Alexandre Sarr -700

· Highest Ticket%: Alexandre Sarr 32.8%

· Highest Handle%: Alexandre Sarr 80.9%

· Biggest Liability: Alexandre Sarr

3rd Overall Pick

· Favorite: Reed Sheppard -200

· Highest Ticket%: Reed Sheppard 22.7%

· Highest Handle%: Reed Sheppard 36.6%

· Biggest Liability: Dalton Knecht

In the wake of the Paolo Banchero draft a couple of years ago nothing is set in stone, but reports now from multiple reporters out of Atlanta, as well as a news breaker in ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, point to Atlanta taking French wing Zaccharie Risacher with the No. 1 overall pick. While there has been buzz in the past about UConn’s Donovan Clingan or Kentucky’s Reed Sheppard, drafting either of those would suggest a major roster shakeup coming...

Of course, one of those might be coming to Atlanta anyway — the Hawks have been testing the trade waters for both Trae Young and Dejounte Murray.

It’s not directly a draft item, but we’re putting it in here:

Nic Claxton has agreed to return to the Brooklyn Nets on a four-year, $100 million contract, a story broken by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. This is a fair deal for him, and don’t be shocked if other teams start calling the Nets about him at this trade deadline and next summer — that’s a very tradable contract for a player who brings a needed skill in rim protection.

Time for a fit check on the NBA draft class of 2024:

Introducing the Class of 2024! 📸



The #NBADraft presented by State Farm begins at 8pm/et on ABC & ESPN!

We Have a Trade

The Wizards and Trail Blazers didn’t even wait for the NBA draft to start before they made a deal. Portland is getting Deni Avdija — coming off a strong season where he averaged 14.7 points and 7.2 rebounds a game, shooting 37.4% from 3 and finishing sixth in Most Improved Player voting — from the Wizards in exchange for Malcolm Brogdon and picks, including the No. 14 one in this draft.

The Washington Wizards are trading F Deni Avdija to the Portland Trail Blazers for Malcolm Brogdon and the 14th pick tonight and 2029 pick, sources tell ESPN.

Portland maintains the No. 7 pick in this draft. This is a quality move for the Trail Blazers, bringing another facilitator to the lineup.

Our NBA betting experts put together a list of the odds and their best bets. Here is just a taste:

Fun Bet: Bronny James to be drafted in Round 2 with Pick #54…by the Lakers’ arch-enemy, the Boston Celtics (+6600). Unlikely, but with the abundance of draft capitol they own, the World Champs can afford to take a flyer on a bit of a project while at the same time throwing a shot at a rival.

Best Bets:

Team to Draft Bronny James - LA Lakers (-160)

Seems too obvious but sometimes it pays to not overthink things. Here’s hoping this is one of those times.

Devin Carter to be Drafted in the Top 10 (-160)

The Big East Player of the Year has impressed at every stop of his Pre-Draft Tour.

Stephon Castle to be Drafted #6 Overall (+425)

Castle’s toolbox complements the play of Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball.

The players are showing up for the draft.

DRAFTEES ARRIVE FOR NIGHT ONE 📸 #NBADraft presented by State Farm begins at 8pm/et on ABC & ESPN!

The NBA draft is one of the wildest nights on the NBA calendar — but the Knicks didn’t even wait for the draft to start before making things insane. Their trade for Mikal Bridges — sending five first-round picks to jump-start the Nets rebuild — got things rolling 22 hours before Adam Silver walked on stage.

It can be hard to keep up with all the picks and trades on draft night, and that’s why we are here. This will be a life-changing night for the players selected and a franchise-changing night for some teams, even if we don’t know it right away.

This 2024 NBA Draft Tracker will have it all: breakdowns of every pick, every trade — complete with an analysis of how that player fits (or doesn’t) with his new surroundings. Stick with us and you won’t miss a thing.

Remember, this is a two-night draft this year, with Wednesday night being just round one. Round two — where Bronny James gets selected — comes early on Thursday (4 p.m. ET, the time was pushed up because of the presidential debate, which was not scheduled when the league set the draft dates).