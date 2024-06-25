Betting the 2024 NBA Draft: Odds, Best Bets, and a Fun Bronny James Play

The 2024 NBA Draft may be one of the least inspiring in recent memory but as a result it is also one that carries with it the most mystery. That can make for some fun bets. Finding the value on the board is the challenge. Bettors need to do their homework.

Let’s start with the biggest name in the Draft, Bronny James. He is the biggest liability at sportsbooks to go 1st overall. Let’s all acknowledge he is not going to be drafted 1st overall and probably will not even hear his name called until Day 2. James, the son of the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, declared for the Draft after a single, uninspiring season at USC. No question Lebron James feels the best place for Bronny to develop his game is at the professional level. While there still is an ounce of mystery as to where LeBron will play next season, King James likely stays in LA and that more than likely means Bronny hears his name on Day 2 when the Lakers make their selection at Pick 55. Shop around for the best price but you can find Bronny to the Lakers for -120 at some books. Surprisingly only 32% of the public betting on James being drafted have him being selected by the Lakers.

Fun Bet: Bronny James to be drafted in Round 2…by the Lakers’ arch-rival, the Boston Celtics with Pick #54 (+6600). Unlikely, but with the abundance of draft capitol they own, the World Champs can afford to take a flyer on a bit of a project while at the same time throwing a shot at a rival.

As mentioned, the intrigue of the 2024 NBA Draft begins right at the top as there is no Victor Wembanyama this season. There undoubtedly is at least a future All-Star or two in this draft, but expert opinions vary as to who will rise to that level. As a result, the Draft this year is more about finding the right fit for your team as much as it is about finding the best overall prospect.

Alexandre Sarr opened as the favorite (-200) to be drafted 1st overall, but his decision to not work out for the Atlanta Hawks have seen his odds (+600) take a substantial hit. Currently, Zaccharie Risacher (-250) is the favorite to hear his name called first on Wednesday night. The 6’9” small forward from France is no lock atop the Draft as UCONN’s big man, Donovan Clingan (+240), is gaining steam in the marketplace. Sarr’s odds to go #2 to Washington sit currently at -600. Bettors should take note of those odds and recognize the intel the books more than likely have that the Wizards are high on Sarr.

Because there is no clear favorite to go #1, bettors also need to speculate if Atlanta will even be making this pick. There are rumblings San Antonio wants to move up. They can offer Picks 4 and 8 if need be. Do they see Risacher’s skills complementing Wemby’s? or do they want to pair up the Rookie of the Year and Clingan?

Here are the favorites to be picked 3-10:

#3 Houston Rockets

Reed Sheppard -165 | Donovan Clingan +350

#4 San Antonio Spurs

Stephon Castle +170 | Donovan Clingan +300

#5 Detroit Pistons

Matas Buzelis -100 | Cody Williams +425

#6 Charlotte Hornets

Dalton Knecht +190 | Stephon Castle +425

#7 Portland Trailblazers

Cody Williams +400 | Donovan Clingan +500

#8 San Antonio Spurs

Devin Carter +250 | Tidjane Salaun +325

#9 Memphis Grizzlies

Devin Carter +450 | Zach Edey +600

#10 Utah Jazz

Nicola Topic +500 | Rob Dillingham +600

Best Bets:

Team to Draft Bronny James - LA Lakers (-160)

Seems too obvious but sometimes it pays to not overthink things. Here’s hoping this is one of those times.

Devin Carter to be Drafted in the Top 10 (-160)

The Big East Player of the Year has impressed at every stop of his Pre-Draft Tour.

Stephon Castle to be Drafted #6 Overall (+425)

Castle’s toolbox compliments the play of Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball.



