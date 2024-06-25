NBA Draft 2024: Format, picks, order, two-day format, rounds

The NBA Draft is nearly here, with looming questions for players, fans, and teams set to be answered throughout the action on Wednesday and Thursday in New York. While the NBA Draft celebrates young talent joining the association, it also puts intense pressure on every organization. Entertaining trade possibilities and potential dart throws can make or break the future for any NBA franchise, and that’s the beauty of draft night. There may not be a prospect with the star power and generational hype of Victor Wembanyama, but there’s a slew of intriguing prospects and squads making critical picks early on. Here’s all the information you need to know ahead of this year’s NBA Draft.

What’s the format of the 2024 NBA Draft?

The NBA announced an expanded two-night format for its draft on January 31, 2024. There will be five minutes between draft picks in the first round, while round two will feature four minutes between picks (up from the previous two minutes). The league’s Board of Governors approved a new format for the Draft Lottery on September 28, 2017, a change that took effect in 2019. It ensures that the team with the worst record will receive no worse than the fifth overall pick. Previously, the team could pick no lower than fourth overall.

Where is the 2024 NBA Draft?

The 2024 NBA Draft will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, over two nights on Wednesday, June 26, and Thursday, June 27.

2024 NBA Mock Draft: Full predictions for rounds one and two

How many rounds are in the 2024 NBA Draft?

There are a total of two rounds in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Why is the NBA Draft two days?

Teams will now be able to assess prospects and evaluate potential trade options in the night between the first and second rounds. Joe Dumars, currently the NBA’s Executive Vice President and Head of Basketball Operations, offered the following explanation for the change to NBA.com :

“Based on feedback about the NBA Draft format from basketball executives around the league and my own experience in draft rooms, we believe that teams will benefit from being able to regroup between rounds and having additional time to make decisions during the second round. Two nights of primetime coverage will also enhance the viewing experience for our fans and further showcase the draftees.”

How many picks are in the 2024 NBA Draft?

There are 58 available picks in the 2024 NBA Draft. The Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns each forfeited second-round picks this year after violating league rules regarding free agency discussions.

What’s the order for the 2024 NBA Draft?

First Round:

1. Atlanta Hawks

2. Washington Wizards

3. Houston Rockets (from Brooklyn)

4. San Antonio Spurs

5. Detroit Pistons

6. Charlotte Hornets

7. Portland Trail Blazers

8. San Antonio Spurs (from Toronto)

9. Memphis Grizzlies

10. Utah Jazz

11. Chicago Bulls

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Houston)

13. Sacramento Kings

14. Portland Trail Blazers (from Golden State via Boston and Memphis)

15. Miami Heat

16. Philadelphia 76ers

17. Los Angeles Lakers

18. Orlando Magic

19. Toronto Raptors (from Indiana)

20. Cleveland Cavaliers

21. New Orleans Pelicans (from Milwaukee)

22. Phoenix Suns

23. Milwaukee Bucks (from New Orleans)

24. New York Knicks (from Dallas)

25. New York Knicks

26. Washington Wizards (from Clippers via Dallas and Oklahoma City)

27. Minnesota Timberwolves

28. Denver Nuggets

29. Utah Jazz (from Oklahoma City via Toronto and Indiana)

30. Boston Celtics

Second Round:

31. Toronto Raptors (from Detroit via New York and Clippers)

32. Utah Jazz (from Washington via Detroit and Brooklyn)

33. Milwaukee Bucks (from Portland via Sacramento)

34. Portland Trail Blazers (from Charlotte via Denver, Oklahoma City and New Orleans)

35. San Antonio Spurs

36. Indiana Pacers (from Toronto via Philadelphia, Clippers and Memphis)

37. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Memphis via Lakers, Washington and Oklahoma City)

38. New York Knicks (from Utah)

39. Memphis Grizzlies (from Brooklyn via Houston)

40. Portland Trail Blazers (from Atlanta)

41. Philadelphia 76ers (from Chicago via Boston, San Antonio and New Orleans)

42. Charlotte Hornets (from Houston via Oklahoma City)

43. Miami Heat

44. Houston Rockets (from Golden State via Atlanta)

45. Sacramento Kings

46. LA Clippers (from Indiana via Memphis and Milwaukee)

47. Orlando Magic

48. San Antonio Spurs (from Lakers via Memphis)

— Philadelphia 76ers (forfeited)

49. Indiana Pacers (from Cleveland)

50. Indiana Pacer (from New Orleans)

51. Washington Wizards (from Phoenix)

52. Golden State Warriors (from Milwaukee via Indiana)

53. Detroit Pistons (from New York via Philadelphia and Charlotte)

54. Boston Celtics (from Dallas via Sacramento)

55. Los Angeles Lakers (from Clippers)

56. Denver Nuggets (from Minnesota via Oklahoma City)

57. Memphis Grizzlies (from Oklahoma City via Houston and Atlanta)

— Phoenix Suns (from Denver via Orlando; forfeited by Phoenix)

58. Dallas Mavericks (from Boston via Charlotte)

