2024 NBA Mock Draft, Full Rounds 1 and 2

By Raphielle Johnson

On the heels of a 2023 NBA Draft that was headlined by an apparent transformational talent in Victor Wembanyama, the 2024 class is underwhelming in the eyes of some. However, while there may not be a player that scouts and executives will rush to declare a franchise cornerstone immediately, there are talented players to be had. From international prospects to one-and-done collegians and accomplished college players to those who plied their trade in the G League for a season, the 2024 class should not be immediately dismissed.

Between this class not having a perceived game-changer and the team that holds the first overall pick (Atlanta) not offering many clues regarding its direction, Wednesday night can get wild. And for those who may have forgotten, the NBA has turned the draft into a two-day affair: the first round on Wednesday, followed by the second round on Thursday. “Bronny Watch” is likely to dominate Thursday, but other projected second-rounders could help a team immediately. And with the league’s salary cap/luxury tax rules changing, players who may be drafted during a commercial break are more important than in years past.

First Round

1. Atlanta: G/F Zaccharie Risacher (JL Bourg-en-Bresse)

Despite only having a three percent chance of winning the draft lottery in May, the Hawks landed atop the board. And this is a franchise with some significant questions to answer. Will the Trae Young/Dejounte Murray backcourt partnership bear fruit in the form of a deep playoff run? What will they do with Clint Capela, who’s entering the final year of his contract? Those are two questions that the Hawks brass will address this offseason, regardless of what they do with this pick. The versatile Risacher is the pick here, as he had a good workout for the Hawks and would add welcome talent on the wing. He did improve as a shooter this season, and playing alongside Young and Murray would help cover for some of the playmaking concerns. Saddiq Bey suffered a torn ACL in mid-March and will be a free agent this summer, while De’Andre Hunter has failed to crack the 60-game mark in three of his five seasons.

2. Washington: F/C Alexandre Sarr (Perth Wildcats)

The Wizards began their rebuild in earnest last season, and the franchise is essentially in “talent acquisition” mode. Where that will leave a player like Kyle Kuzma, who’s been on the receiving end of interest from other teams, remains to be seen. And with the decision to trade Daniel Gafford at the February deadline, Washington does need frontcourt help. The 7-foot Sarr, viewed by many as the early favorite to go first overall, can certainly address that issue. While he hasn’t worked out for the Hawks (understandable, given the presence of Capela and Onyeka Okongwu), Sarr did work out for the Wizards. Was that an attempt by his representation to steer the big man from France to a place where the chances of playing immediately were greater? Maybe, maybe not.

3. Houston (from Brooklyn): G Reed Sheppard (Kentucky)

In their first season under Ime Udoka, the Rockets were one of the most improved teams in the NBA. A late-season injury to Alperen Sengun did the team no favors regarding its chase for a play-in spot, but Jalen Green’s play was encouraging. The additions of Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks paid dividends, and it should be mentioned that promising wing Tari Eason was limited to 22 games due to injury. Houston is trending in the right direction, but there is room for growth on the offensive end of the floor.

The Rockets ranked 27th in field goal and effective field goal percentage, 23rd in 3-point percentage, and 20th in offensive rating. Sheppard, who was highly effective as a perimeter shooter, can help in those areas. Also, do not sleep on his athleticism or defensive instincts. The lingering question is whether or not Houston will hold onto this pick. Marc Stein noted on Monday that the Rockets could be in play to trade down, with one possibility being a deal with the Grizzlies (Marcus Smart and the No. 9 pick for Houston’s No. 3 pick).

4. San Antonio: G Stephon Castle (UConn)

As noted in the introduction, the Spurs landed their transformational talent in last year’s draft. Since adding Wembanyama to the mix, the prevailing question has been how the franchise will build out a roster around the 7-foot-4 phenom. Based on the early season experiment of using Jeremy Sochan at the point, it seems clear that Tre Jones is not viewed as a long-term answer at the position, even if Gregg Popovich eventually moved him back into the starting lineup. Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson have multiple years remaining on their respective contracts, with the former’s extension going into effect in 2024-25. Previous first-round picks on the perimeter have not panned out, which may open the door for Castle to go here. He primarily played off the ball during his lone season at UConn, but he’s made it clear throughout the pre-draft process that he considers himself a point guard. He brings good size and physicality to the table, but there is a need to improve the perimeter shot.

5. Detroit: F Matas Buzelis (G League Ignite)

The Pistons have been a mess for quite some time, and it’s now Trajan Langdon’s job to clean it up. With the former Pelicans general manager taking over as lead executive in Detroit, GM Troy Weaver and head coach Monty Williams are out. Unless something changes in the next 24 hours, the team will not have a head coach before the draft. As for the players, Cade Cunningham is extension-eligible this summer, and the reported expectation is that the two sides will agree to an extension. He’s the one clear building block in Detroit at this early stage in Langdon’s tenure. During his introductory press conference, Langdon said he was open to using some of the team’s cap space to add contracts that would net the franchise additional draft assets. As for this pick, Buzelis is an athletic wing who can make plays off the dribble and defends his position well. He will need to improve his perimeter shot, but there is much to like about the 6-foot-9 wing.

6. Charlotte: G/F Dalton Knecht (Tennessee)

While the Hornets had another rough season, Brandon Miller’s progression was a silver lining in that “cloud.” The second overall pick in last summer’s draft, he earned first-team All-Rookie honors and still has not reached his full potential. How Miller and new head coach and former Celtics assistant Charles Lee mesh will significantly impact the future of the Hornets franchise. The questions lingering over the roster are about the health of LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams, as well as what will happen with pending free agent Miles Bridges. A player like Knecht, who can score on all three levels, could work well alongside Miller. He wasn’t much of a creator for others during his lone season at Tennessee, but the Volunteers needed him to be a scorer. There are also strides for Knecht to make defensively, but he isn’t a complete liability on that end of the floor.

7. Portland: C Donovan Clingan (UConn)

With the decision to trade Damian Lillard before the start of last season, the Trail Blazers kicked off their rebuild. While lottery pick Scoot Henderson had his moments as a rookie, there is still plenty of work to be done regarding his efficiency as a scorer and playmaker. Multiple rotation players, including guard Anfernee Simons and wing Shaedon Sharpe, were sidelined for extended periods due to injury, and it’s fair to wonder if Portland’s current calendar meshes with that of veterans such as Jerami Grant and Deandre Ayton. Clingan may not be available at this point in the draft, especially if a team with a clear need for his skill set were to move up (hello, Memphis). But if the former UConn standout is on the board, it would be tough for Portland to pass him up. And if that were to happen, maybe Portland would consider moving Ayton or Robert Williams this summer.

8. San Antonio (from Toronto): F Tidjane Salaun (Cholet)

Since this is the second of San Antonio’s two first-round picks, there isn’t much need to go too deep into the state of the franchise. Salaun is an athletic finisher who’s shown flashes of offering solid perimeter shooting. The 6-foot-9 wing has the potential to develop into a solid 3-and-D option, and the Spurs can afford to be patient with Salaun’s development.

9. Memphis: F Cody Williams (Colorado)

As noted above, the Grizzlies could be on the move in this draft, especially if they’re set on doing whatever is required to draft Clingan. Injuries hit Taylor Jenkins’ team extremely hard last season, and the expectation is that Memphis will be among the best teams in the West, with Ja Morant and others back to full strength. However, the decision to trade Steven Adams left a void in the frontcourt, and Jaren Jackson Jr. appears to be at his best when paired with a “true” center. If Memphis moves up, Clingan could be the target. If they stay put, Williams may be the best available player on the board at this point. The younger brother of Thunder star Jalen Williams, Cody is a versatile defender who’s at his best offensively when playing in transition.

10. Utah: G Devin Carter (Providence)

Utah surprised people early on for the second straight season before tailing off after the trade deadline. Keyonte George looks like a point guard who can be a reliable option moving forward, but there are questions regarding the futures of some of the veterans on the roster (and second-year center Walker Kessler). While Carter has the size of a point guard, he was an explosive scorer during his time at Providence, converting on all three levels. Defensively, the 2023-24 Big East Player of the Year moves well laterally and can disrupt passing lanes.

11. Chicago: F Ron Holland (G League Ignite)

Chicago’s decision to trade Alex Caruso wasn’t as shocking as the franchise’s return: Josh Giddey with no draft capital attached. With Zach LaVine the focus of numerous trade rumors and DeMar DeRozan set to hit free agency, the middling Bulls should strongly consider starting a rebuild. But will the front office commit to that approach? That’s the question that hovers over this franchise. As for the 11th overall pick, Holland is a high-level athlete whose draft “stock” took a hit after his season with G League Ignite. Limited to 14 games due to a tendon rupture in his right thumb, Holland has good shooting form, but the accuracy was lacking. The combination of athleticism and length is most evident on the defensive end of the floor, but this pick would be to bet on Holland’s upside rather than what he can do immediately.

12. Oklahoma City (from Houston): G Carlton Carrington (Pittsburgh)

The Thunder are well-positioned to contend for championships shortly due to the combination of current talent and future draft capital. The decision to trade Giddey for Caruso makes the team better, as the latter doesn’t need to have the ball in his hands offensively to be effective, and he’s a high-level defender. However, the Thunder could use this pick as an opportunity to add a ball-handler to the mix, even if said prospect would not be under pressure to contribute immediately due to the presence of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Carrington, a 6-foot-4 guard who improved throughout his lone season at Pitt, is an efficient playmaker with room to grow as a shooter and finisher.

13. Sacramento: G Robert Dillingham (Kentucky)

Sacramento has handled two of its most essential pieces of offseason business, with coach Mike Brown getting a new contract and Malik Monk reportedly agreeing to a deal that he can officially sign on July 6. But there is a clear need to get better on the wings if the Kings are to be a factor in the West next season. Kevin Huerter and Harrison Barnes, fixtures in the starting lineup, have been the subject of trade rumors, so one moving this summer would be unsurprising. Adding a perimeter player who can offer consistent shooting wouldn’t be a bad idea, and Dillingham would help. The former Kentucky guard shot over 44% from three last season, but he does need to improve as a decision-maker.

14. Portland (from Golden State via Boston and Memphis): G Nikola Topic (KK Crvena Zvezda)

In this mock, Portland used its seventh overall pick to select Clingan, so there’s no reason to add another center here. Despite the Blazers having Simons and Henderson on the roster, Topic has a different build for a point guard, as he’s 6-foot-6. Also, he was diagnosed with a partially torn ACL in early June, and this would allow Topic time to strengthen the knee without rushing the process. Topic was initially projected to be a top 5 pick at worst and has the potential to be one of the steals of this draft if he falls this far down the board.

15. Miami: C Zach Edey (Purdue)

After reaching the NBA Finals last season, the Heat failed to get out of the first round, as the “Play-In tournament” magic wasn’t available this time. The acquisition of Terry Rozier didn’t have much of an impact due to his going down with an injury. At the same time, Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro also missed extended periods last season. Where will the Heat look on draft night? Edey would be a worthwhile option, even with Bam Adebayo firmly entrenched as the starting center. The 7-foot-4 big man out of Purdue is one of the most accomplished players in this draft class, and he tested reasonably well at the NBA Draft Combine. There are questions regarding how Edey’s game will translate defensively, but he makes for a tough matchup on the other end.

16. Philadelphia: G Jared McCain (Duke)

Daryl Morey’s approach to ensuring the 76ers went into this offseason with a maximum amount of flexibility means the team will have multiple options regarding the build of the roster. Of course, a sizable portion of that cap space will go toward re-signing Tyrese Maxey, and the job from there will be to place the right pieces around Maxey and Joel Embiid. Would the 76ers entertain including his pick in a trade for another star? Or will the team hold onto the pick and look for a player who can provide shooting alongside Embiid and Maxey? McCain is one of the best shooters in this draft class, whether off the dribble or in catch-and-shoot situations. While the Duke standout took good care for the basketball, he only averaged 1.9 assists per game last season. Having Maxey on the roster would limit the amount of pressure there would be on McCain to serve as a playmaker.

17. Los Angeles Lakers: F Tristan da Silva (Colorado)

The Lakers officially introduced JJ Redick as their new head coach on Monday, and the expectation is that LeBron James will be back, whether or not he opts out of the final year of his contract. However, D’Angelo Russell and Taurean Prince also have player options, and GM Rob Pelinka has work to do regarding the improvement of this roster around LeBron and Anthony Davis. While last year’s first-round pick was used on a player whose upside outweighed his ability to help the team immediately in Jalen Hood-Schifino, da Silva is capable of helping the Lakers immediately, especially as a defender. The 6-foot-8 forward shot nearly 40% from three during his final season at Colorado, and defensively he has the combination of size and athleticism needed to defend multiple positions. While da Silva can stand to get a little stronger, he should not be overwhelmed physically.

18. Orlando: G/F Johnny Furphy (Kansas)

The Magic continue to make strides under head coach Jamahl Mosley, as their postseason appearance was the franchise’s first since the 2020 bubble. The 47 wins were the most for Orlando since 2010-11, and things are trending in the right direction for a young roster headlined by Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. However, there’s still a need for shooting, as the Magic ranked 22nd in offensive rating and 24th in 3-point percentage. The 6-foot-8 Furphy has the ability to play off of playmakers, and more than 60% of his shot attempts last season came from beyond the arc. Furphy isn’t much of a creator, but he would not have to take on that kind of role in Orlando.

19. Toronto (from Indiana): C Yves Missi (Baylor)

The Raptors have locked in Scottie Barnes as the focal point of their rebuild, with it being reported that on July 6 he will sign an extension that could be worth as much as $270 million over five years. With the expectation being that Immanuel Quickley will be re-signed, the triumvirate of Barnes, Quickley, and RJ Barrett will be asked to lead the way moving forward. This pick was acquired from Indiana in the Pascal Siakam trade, getting the Raptors into the first round after losing their pick (8th overall) to San Antonio. Even with Kelly Olynyk agreeing to an extension and Jakob Poeltl under contract, there’s room for Toronto to add another big to the mix. Missi, whose athleticism and defensive ability are his greatest assets at this stage in his career, would offer a different look in the middle. Offensively, he’s a rim rummer who finishes above the rim, and he was also impactful as a rebounder. Also, Missi is one of the best rim protectors in this draft class.

20. Cleveland: F Kyshawn George (Miami FL)

The Cavaliers appear set on continuing forward with its current “core four,” as it was reported that the team has no interest in trading any member of that quartet. Also of note for the franchise is the expectation that they’ll be able to extend Donovan Mitchell’s contract this summer, which would lock him in for the foreseeable future. While there may not be any significant changes regarding Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, or Jarrett Allen, they’ll be playing for Kenny Atkinson after JB Bickerstaff was fired. The Cavaliers reached the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2018, so progress is being made. As for what the team could do with its first-round pick, George is a possibility, especially with Cleveland needing to strengthen its bench. He wasn’t a high-level finisher during his lone season at Miami, but the 6-foot-7 wing is a very good 3-point shooter. There is still work to be done regarding George’s playmaking abilities and handle, but the 3-point shooting could be an asset for a team that has needed to improve in that regard.

21. New Orleans (from Milwaukee): C Kel’el Ware (Indiana)

The Pelicans are likely to go through an offseason of significant change, as lead executive David Griffin made it clear in the immediate aftermath of the team’s season that there would be a renewed sense of urgency to improve the roster. Brandon Ingram is the player most often mentioned in trade rumors, as he’s heading into the final year of his contract, and there’s a need to free up additional minutes for Trey Murphy. Also, Jonas Valanciunas will be a free agent, and even if he were under contract for next season the Pelicans have to get more athletic in the middle. Ware, who was much-improved in his sophomore season at Indiana after a nondescript freshman campaign at Oregon, can help address that issue. He’s capable of stretching the floor offensively, although the sample size (95 3-point attempts in two years) is limited, and Ware is also a credible rim protector.

22. Phoenix: G Tyler Kolek (Marquette)

While the Suns did win 49 regular season games, the trio of Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, and Kevin Durant did not turn the team into a title contender. Beal was limited to 53 games due to injury, and the availability issues made it difficult for the Suns to establish consistent on-court chemistry. Another issue was the lack of a reliable point guard who could get those three stars quality looks offensively. Kolek, who was one of the best point guards in college basketball the last two seasons, would make for an intriguing fit in Phoenix. He’s elite in the pick-and-roll game and has improved as a perimeter shooter. Whether it’s through the draft or free agency (Phoenix has limited cap space), addressing the point guard position ahead of Mike Budenholzer’s first season as head coach is essential.

23. Milwaukee (from New Orleans): G/F Ja’Kobe Walter (Baylor)

With Giannis Antetokoumpo and Damian Lillard suffering late-season injuries, the Bucks failed to meet their lofty expectations last season. A first-round exit at the hands of the Pacers and Doc Rivers taking over for Adrian Griffin during the season likely means changes are on the way, and multiple players have been mentioned in trade rumors (most notably Brook Lopez). The Bucks have a first-round pick at their disposal; will they hold onto it or use it as draft capital to add an established player to the mix? While only 19 years old, Walter is capable of providing Milwaukee with additional 3-point shooting. He will need time to develop as a playmaker and defender, but the Bucks will already have established playmakers in the rotation.

24. New York (from Dallas): F Ryan Dunn (Virginia)

Fresh off of a 50-win season, the Knicks are one team that has been mentioned regarding potential moves on draft night. They have two first-round picks and the 38th overall to work with, and there’s a need to address the financial situations of OG Anunoby and Isaiah Hartenstein, as both will be unrestricted free agents. Also, Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle are eligible for contract extensions this summer. As for who could be selected if New York holds onto its first-round picks, Dunn is an athletic wing who has the size and acumen needed to impact games defensively> He’s still a work in progress offensively, but if Dunn can develop into a consistent perimeter shooter, he can fill the 3-and-D role that the entire NBA looks to address annually.

25. New York: F/C Kyle Filipowski (Duke)

In addition to Hartenstein’s status as a free agent, the Knicks could make significant changes at the center position this summer. Mitchell Robinson’s name has come up in trade rumors, and injuries have been an issue for most of his NBA career. Precious Achiuwa will be a restricted free agent, while Jericho Sims has a team option for next season. Filipowski is a different kind of big in that he’s capable of scoring away from the basket and even making plays off the dribble. He’s perceived to be a high-floor player in this draft class, which may mesh well with a team that clearly fashions itself as a contender when the rotation is whole.

26. Washington (from LA Clippers via Dallas and Oklahoma City): G Isaiah Collier (USC)

The Wizards simply need to add talent to the roster as they rebuild under coach Brian Keefe. Point guard Tyus Jones will be a free agent this summer, and the team lacked reliable options behind him last season. Regardless of what happens with Jones, adding a guard who can make plays for others is critical. Collier may not be the most often discussed USC prospect in this draft class, but he’s the one whose name should be called during the first round. The 19-year-old has good size and strength for a point guard, and he will need to become more consistent as a playmaker and scorer. And in Washington, player development is the clear priority for a franchise that shifted into “rebuild mode.”

27. Minnesota: G/F Baylor Scheierman (Creighton)

The Timberwolves had an excellent 2023-24 season, winning 55 games and reaching the conference finals. And the cost of contending will only get more expensive due to the NBA’s changing salary cap rules. As a result, adding players who are able to contribute immediately may be the preferred course of action for lead executive Tim Connelly. Scheierman would fit the mold, as the left-hander offers both elite shooting range and the ability to make plays for others. The key for the former Creighton standout will be how well he defends, but the offensive skill set may be too good to pass up at pick No. 27.

28. Denver: F/C DaRon Holmes II (Dayton)

The Nuggets watched their bench rotation take a significant hit ahead of last season as it became too expensive to hold onto Bruce Brown and Jeff Green. They head into this summer needing to address the status of starter Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who would be one of the more popular free-agent guards if he opts out of the final season of his deal. Another area that Denver will need to address is the backup center; DeAndre Jordan will be a free agent, and he had a limited role last season. Adding the energetic Holmes, who has been linked to the Nuggets by a few draft experts, would help address that. The former Dayton standout can defend multiple positions and is a good finisher in the two-man game. If he can improve as a decision-maker in the short roll, that would enhance Holmes’ value to whichever team selects him.

29. Utah (from Oklahoma City via Toronto and Indiana): G/F Terrence Shannon Jr. (Illinois)

Utah needs to strengthen its perimeter rotation, especially when it comes to athleticism. At this point in the draft, Shannon, who can score on all three levels, could be the best available player on the board, especially now that his off-court issues have been resolved. The former Illinois star was found not guilty of rape and sexual battery earlier this month after being charged for an alleged incident that occurred last September.

30. Boston: F Bobi Klintman (Cairns Taipans)

The NBA champions will have its “six starters” back next season, with Jayson Tatum and Derrick White expected to receive contract extensions. However, with Kristaps Porzingis due to undergo left leg surgery and Sam Hauser becoming a free agent, there may be added incentive to use this pick on a big. Klintman, who played one season at Wake Forest before moving to Australia’s NBL, didn’t produce the best finishing numbers last season, but he’s a solid athlete who is especially active as a rebounder. And in Boston, Klintman would have time to further develop his game, especially if Porzingis doesn’t spend too much time on the mend.

Second Round

31. Toronto (from Detroit via New York and LA Clippers): F Pacome Dadiet (Ratiopharm Ulm)

32. Utah (from Washington via Detroit and Brooklyn): F Tyler Smith (G League Ignite)

33. Milwaukee (from Portland via Sacramento): G/F Jaylon Tyson (California)

34. Portland (from Charlotte via Denver, Oklahoma City and New Orleans): G Cam Christie (Minnesota)

35. San Antonio: G AJ Johnson (Illawara Hawks)

36. Indiana (from Toronto via Philadelphia, LA Clippers and Memphis): F Enrique Freeman (Akron)

37. Minnesota (from Memphis via Los Angeles Lakers, Washington and Oklahoma City): G Juan Nunez (Ratiopharm Ulm)

38. New York (from Utah): C Adem Bona (UCLA)

39. Memphis (from Brooklyn via Houston): G Ajay Mitchell (UC Santa Barbara)

40. Portland (from Atlanta): G Antonio Reeves (Kentucky)

41. Philadelphia (from Chicago via Boston, San Antonio and New Orleans): F Kevin McCullar (Kansas)

42. Charlotte (from Houston via Oklahoma City): F/C Jonathan Mogbo (San Francisco)

43. Miami: G Jamal Shead (Houston)

44. Houston (from Golden State via Atlanta): G Pelle Larsson (Arizona)

45. Sacramento: F Harrison Ingram (North Carolina)

46. LA Clippers (from Indiana via Memphis and Milwaukee): G/F Melvin Ajinca (Saint-Quentin)

47. Orlando: G/F Justin Edwards (Kentucky)

48. San Antonio (from Los Angeles Lakers via Memphis): F Ulrich Chomche (NBA Academy Africa)

49. Indiana (from Cleveland): G/F Jaylen Wells (Washington State)

50. Indiana (from New Orleans): F PJ Hall (Clemson)

51. Washington (from Phoenix): F/C Oso Ighodaro (Marquette)

52. Golden State (from Milwaukee via Indiana): F Keshad Johnson (Arizona)

53. Detroit (from New York via Philadelphia and Charlotte): F Dillon Jones (Weber State)

54. Boston (from Dallas via Sacramento): G/F Nikola Djurisic (Mega)

55. Los Angeles Lakers (from LA Clippers): G Bronny James (USC)

56. Denver (from Minnesota via Oklahoma City): G Cam Spencer (UConn)

57. Memphis (from Oklahoma City via Houston and Atlanta): F Jalen Bridges (Baylor)

58. Dallas (from Boston via Charlotte): G/F Trentyn Flowers (Adelaide 36ers)