NBA Draft History: First overall picks, most MVPs, best classes

Dubbed a generational talent long before the 2023 NBA Draft began, Victor Wembanyama lived up to lofty expectations and more, producing one of the best rookie seasons in league history. This year, without a prodigy assuming the top spot of every mock draft, opinions are mixed on who might hear their name called first. The 2024 class offers a diverse mix of international standouts, players from G League Ignite, and traditional NCAA prospects. Every year, the NBA Draft sets franchise-altering decisions into motion, offering a perfect chance to reflect on key moments and players that have shaped the league throughout the years. With 58 new names set to take their place in the record books, history demonstrates that it’s not about making the most popular selection, but the right one.

Which NBA Draft has the most MVPs?

The 1984 NBA Draft class holds the record for most all-time combined Most Valuable Player Award awards (7), while it is tied with the 1996 class for most individual MVP winners (3). Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s (drafted in 1969) six MVP trophies are the most for any individual player in NBA history.

1996: Steve Nash (2), Kobe Bryant (1), Allen Iverson (1)

1984: Michael Jordan (5), Charles Barkley (1), Hakeem Olajuwon (1)

Which NBA Draft has the most All-Stars?

The 1996 NBA Draft class holds the record for most All-Stars (11 players): Kobe Bryant (18), Allen Iverson (11), Ray Allen (10), Steve Nash (8), Jermaine O’Neal (6), Ben Wallace (4), Antoine Walker (3), Peja Stojaković (3), Zydrunas Ilgauskas (2), Marcus Camby (1), Shareef Abdur-Rahim (1).

What NBA draft pick was LeBron James?

The Cleveland Cavaliers used the first overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft to select LeBron James.

What NBA draft pick was Michael Jordan?

Michael Jordan was selected No. 3 overall by the Chicago Bulls in the 1983 NBA Draft, with Hakeem Olajuwon going No. 1 to the Houston Rockets and Sam Bowie second overall to the Portland Trail Blazers.

What NBA draft pick was Magic Johnson?

Magic Johnson became a Laker when Los Angeles selected the former Michigan State star with the league’s No. 1 overall pick in 1979.

Who are the best undrafted players in NBA history?

Ben Wallace, John Starks, Fred VanVleet, Udonis Haslem, Bruce Bowen and Avery Johnson are among the most notable undrafted players who went on to enjoy significant success in the NBA.

Who are the biggest busts in NBA Draft history?

Markelle Fultz (76ers, 2017) Anthony Bennett (Cavaliers, 2013), Ben Simmons (76ers, 2016), and Kwame Brown (Wizards, 2001) are among several top picks who failed to live up to expectations upon entering the NBA.

Every first-overall pick in NBA history

2023: Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs)

2022: Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic)

2021: Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons)

2020: Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves)

2019: Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans)

2018: Deandre Ayton (Phoenix Suns)

2017: Markelle Fultz (Philadelphia 76ers)

2016: Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers)

2015: Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves)

2014: Andrew Wiggins (Cleveland Cavaliers)

2013: Anthony Bennett (Cleveland Cavaliers)

2012: Anthony Davis (New Orleans Hornets)

2011: Kyrie Irving (Cleveland Cavaliers)

2010: John Wall (Washington Wizards)

2009: Blake Griffin (Los Angeles Clippers)

2008: Derrick Rose (Chicago Bulls)

2007: Greg Oden (Portland Trail Blazers)

2006: Andrea Bargnani (Toronto Raptors)

2005: Andrew Bogut (Milwaukee Bucks)

2004: Dwight Howard (Orlando Magic)

2003: LeBron James (Cleveland Cavaliers)

2002: Yao Ming (Houston Rockets)

2001: Kwame Brown (Washington Wizards)

2000: Kenyon Martin (New Jersey Nets)

1999: Elton Brand (Chicago Bulls)

1998: Michael Olowokandi (LA Clippers)

1997: Tim Duncan (San Antonio Spurs)

1996: Allen Iverson (Philadelphia 76ers)

1995: Joe Smith (Golden State Warriors)

1994: Glenn Robinson (Milwaukee Bucks)

1993: Chris Webber (Orlando Magic)

1992: Shaquille O’ Neal (Orlando Magic)

1991: Larry Johnson (Charlotte Hornets)

1990: Derrick Coleman (New Jersey Nets)

1989: Pervis Ellison (Sacramento Kings)

1988: Danny Manning (Los Angeles Clippers)

1987: David Robinson (San Antonio Spurs)

1986: Brad Daugherty (Cleveland Cavaliers)

1985: Patrick Ewing (New York Knicks)

1984: Hakeem Olajuwon (Houston Rockets)

1983: Ralph Sampson (Houston Rockets)

1982: James Worthy (Los Angeles Lakers)

1981: Mark Aguirre (Dallas Mavericks)

1980: Joe Barry Carroll (Golden State Warriors)

1979: Magic Johnson (Los Angeles Lakers)

1978: Mychal Thompson (Portland Trail Blazers)

1977: Kent Benson (Milwaukee Bucks)

1976: John Lucas (Houston Rockets)

1975: David Thompson (Atlanta Hawks)

1974: Bill Walton (Portland Trail Blazers)

1973: Doug Collins (Philadelphia 76ers)

1972: LaRue Martin (Portland Trail Blazers)

1971: Austin Carr (Cleveland Cavaliers)

1970: Bob Lanier (Detroit Pistons)

1969: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Milwaukee Bucks)

1968: Elvin Hayes (San Diego Rickets)

1967: Jimmy Walker (Detroit Pistons)

1966: Cazzie Russell (New York Knicks)

1965: Fred Hetzel (San Francisco Warriors)

1964: Jim Barnes (New York Knicks)

1963: Art Heyman (New York Knicks)

1962: Bill McGill (Chicago Zephyrs)

1961: Walt Bellamy (Chicago Zephyrs)

1960: Oscar Robertson (Cincinnati Royals)

1959: Bob Boozer (Cincinnati Royals)

1958: Elgin Baylor (Minneapolis Lakers)

1957: Hot Rod Hundley (Cincinnati Royals)

1956: Si Green (Rochester Royals)

1955: Dick Ricketts (St. Louis Hawks)

1954: Frank Selvy (Baltimore Bullets)

1953: Ray Felix (Baltimore Bullets)

1952: Mark Workman (Milwaukee Hawks)

1951: Gene Melchiorre (Baltimore Hawks)

1950: Chuck Share (Boston Celtics)

1949: Howie Shannon (Providence Steam Rollers)

1948: Andy Tonkovich (Providence Steam Rollers)

1947: Clifton McNeeley (Pittsburgh Ironmen)

