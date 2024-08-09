 Skip navigation
76ers at Celtics, Lakers at Warriors headline NBA’s Christmas Day slate

  
Published August 9, 2024 09:55 AM
Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics - Game Seven

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 14: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics collides with Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter in game seven of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals at TD Garden on May 14, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The NBA is sticking with its tried-and-true Christmas Day formula: getting its biggest stars on its biggest stages.

That means Victor Wembanyama in Madison Square Garden. It means a clash of Olympic teammates: Jayson Tatum vs. Joel Embiid in one game, and LeBron James and Anthony Davis vs. Stephen Curry in another.

The NBA’s Christmas Day slate of games was leaked by Shams Charania of The Athletic:

• Spurs at Knicks
• Timberwolves at Mavericks
• 76ers at Celtics
• Lakers at Warriors
• Nuggets at Suns

The reigning champion Celtics get the prime slot on Christmas Day, as they should, but it’s not a Finals rematch. Boston will face Embiid, Paul George and one of their biggest threats in the East in the 76ers, while Luka Doncic and the Mavs will face off against Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves in the game just before. Those are quality matchups worth tuning in for.

The Lakers at the Warriors is the clear nod to stardom — LeBron James and Stephen Curry are still the biggest national and international draws and the NBA is going to put them in their showcase days as long as they are still playing (and both are, at a very high level, just ask Serbia).

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder got snubbed. Oklahoma City is the clear favorite in the West heading into the season — but SGA and Jalen Willams are not the draws of LeBron or Curry, so they get Christmas Day off. Also no Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.

