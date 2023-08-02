76ers reserve center Montrezl Harrell likely out for season with torn ACL, meniscus

Philadelphia reserve center Montrezl Harrell — who re-signed on a veteran minimum contract to stay with the 76ers — is likely out for the season after an MRI revealed a torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee.

The MRI was conducted to see the cause of swelling in his right knee after a workout. The story was broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic and confirmed by Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Harrell, a former Sixth Man of the Year, played a limited role as a third center for the 76ers last season behind Joel Embiid and Paul Reed. Harrell got into 57 regular-season games and averaged just 11.9 minutes in those outings. With Mo Bamba added to the mix, minutes are again going to be tough to come by at center.

Harrell told Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia that he doesn’t have a lot of downtime during the offseason, preferring to get into summer runs and pro-am games.

“I’m blessed to be able to play this game and call it my job, so I don’t try to spend too much time away from it, really. I think I probably take the first week off to give my body some time to just relax, sit down with my kids and not move, just be around the house. But then after that week or two, I’m right back to it.”

Now Harrell will have to put that energy toward recovery.