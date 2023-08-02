76ers reserve center Montrezl Harrell likely out for season with torn ACL, meniscus

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Offensive Lineman Donovan Jackson (Bellaire, TX/ Episcopal H.S.) has been named the recipient of the Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year award.
Nine All-Americans Named to Outland Trophy Watch List
2021 All-American J.T. Tuimoloau from Eastside Catholic High School in Sammamish, Washington has verbally committed to the Buckeyes.
Former All-Americans Named to Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List
Tight End Brock Bowers (Napa, California/ Napa H.S.), the University of Georgia commit, was officially honored today as a 2021 All-American.
11 All-Americans Named to Maxwell Award Watch List

Top Clips

nbc_nas_jarrett75moments_230802.jpg
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: 1965 Southern 500
nbc_golf_gc_burkowskiintv_230802.jpg
Amateur golf events taking center stage
nbc_golf_gc_rydercupteam_230802.jpg
How will Johnson fill out U.S. Ryder Cup team?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Offensive Lineman Donovan Jackson (Bellaire, TX/ Episcopal H.S.) has been named the recipient of the Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year award.
Nine All-Americans Named to Outland Trophy Watch List
2021 All-American J.T. Tuimoloau from Eastside Catholic High School in Sammamish, Washington has verbally committed to the Buckeyes.
Former All-Americans Named to Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List
Tight End Brock Bowers (Napa, California/ Napa H.S.), the University of Georgia commit, was officially honored today as a 2021 All-American.
11 All-Americans Named to Maxwell Award Watch List

Top Clips

nbc_nas_jarrett75moments_230802.jpg
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: 1965 Southern 500
nbc_golf_gc_burkowskiintv_230802.jpg
Amateur golf events taking center stage
nbc_golf_gc_rydercupteam_230802.jpg
How will Johnson fill out U.S. Ryder Cup team?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

76ers reserve center Montrezl Harrell likely out for season with torn ACL, meniscus

  • By
  • Kurt Helin,
  • By
  • Kurt Helin
  
Published August 2, 2023 05:37 PM
Philadelphia 76ers v Atlanta Hawks

ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 07: Montrezl Harrell #5 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts after a foul is called during the first half against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on April 7, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Philadelphia reserve center Montrezl Harrell — who re-signed on a veteran minimum contract to stay with the 76ers — is likely out for the season after an MRI revealed a torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee.

The MRI was conducted to see the cause of swelling in his right knee after a workout. The story was broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic and confirmed by Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Harrell, a former Sixth Man of the Year, played a limited role as a third center for the 76ers last season behind Joel Embiid and Paul Reed. Harrell got into 57 regular-season games and averaged just 11.9 minutes in those outings. With Mo Bamba added to the mix, minutes are again going to be tough to come by at center.

Harrell told Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia that he doesn’t have a lot of downtime during the offseason, preferring to get into summer runs and pro-am games.

“I’m blessed to be able to play this game and call it my job, so I don’t try to spend too much time away from it, really. I think I probably take the first week off to give my body some time to just relax, sit down with my kids and not move, just be around the house. But then after that week or two, I’m right back to it.”

Now Harrell will have to put that energy toward recovery.

Mentions
Montrezl Harrell.jpg Montrezl Harrell Philadelphia 76ers Primary Logo Philadelphia 76ers