Rudy Gobert fined $75,000 for making money gesture about referees

  
Published May 14, 2024 12:57 PM
NBA: Playoffs-Phoenix Suns at Minnesota Timberwolves

Apr 23, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) celebrates after the game against the Phoenix Suns during game two of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

With four minutes to go in the fourth quarter of Game 4 Sunday, Rudy Gobert was called for a push in the back offensive foul trying to get rebounding position (it was a foul, too). Walking back up the court, Gobert made a “money” gesture with his hands, suggesting the referees were getting paid off.

That cost Gobert $75,000. The NBA announced Gobert was fined “for making an inappropriate and unprofessional gesture that questions the integrity of the league and its game officials.”

The steep fine was because Gobert has done this before. Back in March, he was fined $100,000 for not only making that same money gesture on the court but also after the game implying referees were influenced by betting on games: “I know the betting and all that is becoming bigger and bigger—but it shouldn’t feel that way.” Gobert’s history of feeling persecuted by the referees and speaking out goes back much longer than that. That history added to his fine.

Gobert will be on the court for a critical Game 5 in Denver on Tuesday night in a 2-2 series that has been even and entertaining.

