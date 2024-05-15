 Skip navigation
Indiana Fever v Connecticut Sun
Caitlin Clark finishes with 20 points as Indiana falls to Connecticut in WNBA opener
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 23 Rutgers at Michigan
Ex-Michigan star QB Denard Robinson no longer part of staff, suspected of driving while intoxicated
GNjw56SacAIyRLA.jpeg
Potential 36-hole event among storylines entering final day of NCAA men’s golf regionals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_livefrom_diazsegment_240514.jpg
Tiger must ‘keep his options open’ on PGA Tour
nbc_golf_livefrom_spiethreax_240514.jpg
Spieth aims for career Grand Slam at PGA Champ.
nbc_golf_livefrom_livpgareax_240514.jpg
PGA Tour, PIF talks lack ‘clear vision’ for future

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Nuggets look like champions behind 40-points from Jokic, take 3-2 series lead on Timberwolves

  
Published May 15, 2024 01:15 AM
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets

May 14, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts after a play in the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game five of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

That is what championship team looks like.

That is what a basketball magician and MVP plays like.

Two games into this series, the Nuggets had their basketball mortality challenged by the Minnesota Timberwolves. The young guns of the West raced out to a 2-0 series lead behind a pressure defense and too much Anthony Edwards. Denver responded like a champion, winning the next two games on the road to even the series.

Then the Nuggets came home and looked even better. Denver got a masterclass 40 points from Nikola Jokic — who got his third MVP trophy from Adam Silver before the game — and pulled away in the second half, leaving the Timberwolves in their wake.

The Nuggets won 112-97 Tuesday night to take a 3-2 series lead. Game 6 is back in Minnesota on Thursday.

“He had an MVP best player in the world performance,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said of Jokic, who also finished with 13 assists, seven rebounds and no turnovers.

As always with the Nuggets, Jokic’s strong play opened things up for others. Aaron Gordon scored 18, while Ketavious Caldwell-Pope had 16 on 6-of-8 shooting.

Edward did a good job defensively on Jamal Murray much of the night, but the Nuggets defense also did a good job on Edwards who finished with 18 points on 5-of-15 shooting.

The first half stayed relatively close. Then in the third quarter, Jokic just was not fair. Chris Finch tried the Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert on the MVP, and it didn’t matter. Jokic finished the quarter with 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting plus four assists, and there is nothing anyone could do to stop him.

The Timberwolves were without veteran starting point guard Mike Conley was out for this game with a sore right Achilles and Minnesota missed his steady hand when things got a little crazy.

