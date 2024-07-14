 Skip navigation
Top News

ISCO Championship - Round Three
Pierceson Coody overcomes slow start to maintain lead at ISCO Championship
nbc_golf_acc17rd2_240713.jpg
Past champ Mardy Fish records 34-point day to take American Century Championship lead
Kaulig Companies Championship - Round Three
Steve Stricker chips in twice to take lead at Kaulig Companies Championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_kcchl_240713.jpg
Highlights: Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_macintyrehlreax_240713.jpg
MacIntyre on fire in chase of Scottish Open title
nbc_golf_iscord3_240713.jpg
Highlights: ISCO Championship, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
After 11 NBA seasons, Mike Muscala to retire from basketball

  
Published July 13, 2024 08:42 PM
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Oklahoma City Thunder

Apr 14, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Mike Muscala (50) runs down the court against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

After 11 NBA seasons bouncing between seven NBA teams, veteran floor-spacing big man Mike Muscala is retiring.

Muscala’s father told Joel Lorenzi of The Oklahoman about the plans, and the younger Muscala confirmed them.

Per Muscala’s father, Bob, Mike intends to attend graduate school to pursue a master’s degree in sports management, with intentions to venture into basketball coaching and/or administration.

“Grateful for it all,” Mike Muscala said via text.

Muscala was drafted in the second round out of Bucknell in 2013 and started his career with the Hawks. He also went on to play for the 76ers, Lakers, Thunder, Celtics, Wizards, Pistons, and Thunder one more time.

He was a reserve big opposing teams had to respect from 3 (37.3% career shooter from beyond the arc) and who coaches could count on for solid minutes off the bench.

Muscala averaged 5.9 points and 3.1 rebounds a game in his 548 NBA games.

