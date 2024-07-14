After 11 NBA seasons, Mike Muscala to retire from basketball

After 11 NBA seasons bouncing between seven NBA teams, veteran floor-spacing big man Mike Muscala is retiring.

Muscala’s father told Joel Lorenzi of The Oklahoman about the plans, and the younger Muscala confirmed them.

Per Muscala’s father, Bob, Mike intends to attend graduate school to pursue a master’s degree in sports management, with intentions to venture into basketball coaching and/or administration.

“Grateful for it all,” Mike Muscala said via text.

Muscala was drafted in the second round out of Bucknell in 2013 and started his career with the Hawks. He also went on to play for the 76ers, Lakers, Thunder, Celtics, Wizards, Pistons, and Thunder one more time.

He was a reserve big opposing teams had to respect from 3 (37.3% career shooter from beyond the arc) and who coaches could count on for solid minutes off the bench.

Muscala averaged 5.9 points and 3.1 rebounds a game in his 548 NBA games.

