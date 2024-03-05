 Skip navigation
Andrew Wiggins set to return to Warriors’ lineup against Bucks on Wednesday

  
Published March 5, 2024 05:38 PM
Any dreams of a Golden State run into and through the playoffs have a revitalized Andrew Wiggins in the middle of everything — they need 2022 playoff Wiggins to have a chance.

After a four-game absence to deal with a personal matter, Wiggins is set to return to the court Wednesday night when the Warriors host the red-hot Milwaukee Bucks, coach Steve Kerr said. Wiggins was seen at the facilities getting up shots on Tuesday, reports NBC Sports Bay Area.

Among the multiple things holding the Warriors back this season — at 32-28 they are the 10 seed in the West right now — was Wiggins struggling. During the 2022 NBA Finals he was the team’s second-best player, and was paid like that with an extension after that run, but he struggled this season and is averaging pedestrian numbers — 12.7 points per game, shooting 45.5% overall and 35.1% from 3, with 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists a night. Plus, his defense had fallen off from its previously near-elite level.

However, in the weeks before he had to step away from the team, Wiggins seemed to find his groove again (as have the Warriors in general, with Klay Thompson accepting a sixth-man role and Jonathan Kuminga making a leap). The Warriors will need all of that and the best of Wiggins to get out of the play-in in the West and make any kind of postseason run.

