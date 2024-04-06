Anunoby returns to Knicks’ lineup Friday from lingering elbow issue

It will be very difficult to do without Julius Randle, but if the Knicks are going to make any kind of playoff run this season it will be because their defense shuts people down.

A vital part of that defense returned Friday night — OG Anunoby returned to the Knicks lineup from a lingering elbow issue.

Anunoby missed 18 games after a Feb. 8 surgery to remove a loose particle from his right elbow. He played in three games but inflammation in the elbow flared up (he didn’t look right on the court) and he missed another nine games before Friday night.

Aunuoby has been a defensive force and a lock-down perimeter player for New York since being traded there from Toronto near the deadline. Anunoby also has an average of 14.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game with the Knicks.

New York could use him in the short term as it sits tied with Orlando for the 4/5 spots in the East, just half a game back of the stumbling Cavaliers for the No. 3 seed — all three teams have 31 losses. That group could land in any order. The Knicks are a comfortable 2.5 games up on the No. 6 seed Pacers with six games to play.