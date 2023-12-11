 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400
Zeigler Auto Group joining Carson Hocevar for 2024
Indiana Pacers v Milwaukee Bucks: Semifinals - 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament
NBA Best Bets, Dec. 11: Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Michigan State
Report: Minnesota defensive coordinator Joe Rossi departs for same job at Michigan State

Top Clips

nbc_pk_40for402011vick_231130.jpg
40-For-40: An introspective moment with Vick
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_231211.jpg
Berry eyeing Packers’ Wicks as best bet vs. Giants
nbc_pk_jakeintv_231211.jpg
Browning details his path to success with Bengals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400
Zeigler Auto Group joining Carson Hocevar for 2024
Indiana Pacers v Milwaukee Bucks: Semifinals - 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament
NBA Best Bets, Dec. 11: Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Michigan State
Report: Minnesota defensive coordinator Joe Rossi departs for same job at Michigan State

Top Clips

nbc_pk_40for402011vick_231130.jpg
40-For-40: An introspective moment with Vick
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_231211.jpg
Berry eyeing Packers’ Wicks as best bet vs. Giants
nbc_pk_jakeintv_231211.jpg
Browning details his path to success with Bengals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bradley Beal reportedly to return to Suns’ lineup Tuesday

  
Published December 10, 2023 09:00 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder v Phoenix Suns

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 12: Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns looks on during the first half of the NBA game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Footprint Center on November 12, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Thunder defeated the Suns 111-99. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kelsey Grant/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Tuesday night against the Warriors, for the first time this season Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal could all take the court at the same time for the Phoenix Suns.

Beal, who has been out since Nov. 12 with a back issue, is set to return on Tuesday reports Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic.

Beal’s start to the season was delayed because of back issues, and it took just three games for the issue to flare up again, forcing another break of almost a month.

Beal averaged 17.3 points and 5.3 rebounds a game in the three games he played, but he looked rusty in those. He likely will again on Tuesday. The Suns have kept their head above water with a 12-10 record despite Beal and Booker missing time. They sit seventh in the West with a +2.2 net rating this season.

It’s going to take some time for the Suns’ big three to develop chemistry and for coach Frank Vogel to figure out which role players fit best around them and how to work the rotations. It will be a process, but the Suns have three-quarters of a season to figure it out... if they can just stay healthy.

Mentions
Bradley Beal.png Bradley Beal Kevin Durant.png Kevin Durant Devin Booker.png Devin Booker Phoenix Suns Primary Logo Phoenix Suns