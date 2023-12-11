Bradley Beal reportedly to return to Suns’ lineup Tuesday

Tuesday night against the Warriors, for the first time this season Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal could all take the court at the same time for the Phoenix Suns.

Beal, who has been out since Nov. 12 with a back issue, is set to return on Tuesday reports Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic.

"He's a problem." Devin Booker.



"Looked good." Frank Vogel.



Sources: Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal on course to return Tuesday vs. Golden State barring setbacks.



Hasn't played since Nov. 12 vs. OKC. Only played three games this season #Suns #DubNation https://t.co/rYkEG0W1YL pic.twitter.com/zgryodMRkB — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) December 10, 2023

Beal’s start to the season was delayed because of back issues, and it took just three games for the issue to flare up again, forcing another break of almost a month.

Beal averaged 17.3 points and 5.3 rebounds a game in the three games he played, but he looked rusty in those. He likely will again on Tuesday. The Suns have kept their head above water with a 12-10 record despite Beal and Booker missing time. They sit seventh in the West with a +2.2 net rating this season.

It’s going to take some time for the Suns’ big three to develop chemistry and for coach Frank Vogel to figure out which role players fit best around them and how to work the rotations. It will be a process, but the Suns have three-quarters of a season to figure it out... if they can just stay healthy.